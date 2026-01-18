These Are Laguna's 5 Coolest Beaches, According To SoCal Locals
You're never far from paradise in Southern California. The region's coastal destinations welcome you to find your bliss, and there's one seaside town in Orange County that shines above the rest: Laguna Beach. Removed from the hustle and bustle of nearby Los Angeles, Laguna Beach is whimsical and artsy, yet upscale. Filled with palm trees and staggeringly beautiful bluffs, it will leave you awestruck. Plus, there are more than 30 beaches to explore.
Laguna's sandy shores and dreamy coastline await, but if you don't know where to start, let Islands and SoCal locals, like me, show you the way to the city's premier beaches. I've lived in SoCal all 29 years of my life. Despite residing in a beach town in Los Angeles, I typically plan a day trip to Laguna each summer to experience its pristine splendor (although it's only about a 1-hour drive from LA, it always feels like I'm taking a mini vacation).
In addition to my firsthand knowledge, Islands has turned to blog posts written by locals to highlight Laguna's 5 coolest beaches where you can chill, soak up some rays, and enjoy the immaculate oceanfront scenery. As one individual who identified themselves as a SoCal local on Reddit put it, "It is absolutely a destination that you do not want to miss." As a reminder, be sure to pack out everything you pack in. Thinking about planning an overnight getaway to Laguna? Read about Surf & Sand, Laguna's most luxurious and newly renovated resort.
Treasure Island Beach
Whenever I'm in town, I head straight to Treasure Island Beach. This is my absolute favorite in Laguna, largely because it's easy to find: The Montage Laguna Beach resort is perched on the bluffs directly above it. To reach the shore, you'll walk through Treasure Island Park, a scenic paved pathway off Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), with breathtaking views and manicured gardens. The meandering path will lead you from the top of the cliffs that the Montage sits on, and down to the sandy beach.
Admittedly, it can be tricky to find a place to spread out on the sand, especially in the summer. Treasure Island Beach is an incredibly popular destination and swimming spot. Ranked as one of the top five things to do in Laguna on Tripadvisor, you can expect to encounter large crowds during the warmer months. Nevertheless, once you've settled in, you'll feel like you've been transported to a serene oasis, with the palm trees and bluffs taking center stage. There's even an arch in the sandstone cliff to explore in low tide.
"It might just be one of the most Instagrammable places in Laguna Beach. The landscaping, the color of the water, the sand, and the views...are all amazing," writes one local on That OC Girl in a blog post about the best beaches in Laguna. Bathrooms are available at Treasure Island Park and there's a paid parking lot too. I've also had luck finding street parking in the neighborhood surrounding the Aliso Creek Plaza across PCH. If you get hungry, Mosaic Bar and Grill at the Montage has upscale dining with epic vistas of Treasure Island Beach.
Shaws Cove
Just a few minutes away from Heisler Park, known for its gardens and scenic vistas, is Shaws Cove. Surrounded by expansive coastal homes, the beach is off-the-beaten-path and promises an authentic Laguna experience. Come and savor the feeling of the sand between your toes and if you're up for it, take a dip. "I might get in trouble for mentioning this one but this is where locals tend to hang. You feel safe swimming here because it's enclosed and not wide open," writes Laguna local Kristin By the Ocean, who calls Shaws Cove one of the top five swimming spots in the area.
Likewise, Shaws Cove is a popular diving site. Beneath the sea are vibrant reefs brimming with marine life (Laguna is a California Marine Protected Area). Not certified? No problem; consider bringing snorkeling gear instead. "Visibility was pretty solid, and we spotted several fish cruising around. The waves were calm and totally manageable, which made it relaxing instead of stressful," reads a review from a SoCal local on Yelp who enjoyed this activity. Note that Shaws Cove has a 4.7 rating on this platform, as well as on Tripadvisor and Google.
If you prefer to stay on land, you can always go tidepooling; it's not uncommon to find crabs, sea anemone, and other critters lurking at low tide. Be sure to not disturb their habitats and if interested, websites like Tide Forecast can approximate when the next low tide will be. Shaws Cove, which does not have any restroom facilities, is accessible via a staircase at the intersection of Cliff Drive and Fairview Street, in a residential neighborhood. With no public parking lot, street parking is your only option here.
Crescent Bay Beach
There's another reason why you may want to include Shaws Cove on your Laguna itinerary: It's within walking distance to Crescent Bay Beach. This spectacular stretch of sand is perfect for a leisurely stroll and sunbathing. "It has a very private feeling since it juts out of a residential beachy neighborhood," penned a SoCal local on Yelp. What's more, Crescent Bay features crystal clear waters and an eye-catching formation known as Seal Rock, a prime diving destination. As its name implies, visitors will often find these aquatic mammals and birds lounging here, a memorable sight as they bask in the stunning scenery at Crescent Bay.
"I call this the wildlife cove. I always see seals, stingrays, fish, crabs, anemones, dolphins etc when I'm here," explained another SoCal local on Yelp. How cool is that? And if you're wondering, there are tide pools here too. After spending time on the shore and viewing marine animals in their natural habitat (from a distance of course), consider heading to the adjacent Crescent Bay Point Park. Known among residents for its unrivaled sunset views, this could be a fantastic way to wrap up your Laguna beach day.
Unlike Shaws Cove, there are bathrooms at Crescent Bay Beach. Interested in visiting? Follow the lush path located at the intersection of Cliff Drive and Barranca Street (it's right off Pacific Coast Highway). Keep in mind that Yelp users and Redditors say that finding street parking here can unfortunately be difficult and they suggest arriving early to secure a spot. Although Crescent Bay is often dotted with swimmers, make sure to watch for rip currents.
Victoria Beach
Much to the enchantment of visitors, Laguna Beach is home to places that can only be described as magical. This includes Peppertree Lane, a historic alley full of shops, charm, and treats, as well as Victoria Beach, featuring the iconic Pirate Tower. If adventure is what you seek, Victoria Beach, named a hidden gem by La Vida Laguna, a local tour operator, offers this and more. The main attraction here is undoubtedly the 60-foot Pirate Tower, a landmark staircase that was built on the side of a cliff in 1926 to connect a private home to the beach. Although you cannot enter the slender structure, it's a gorgeous sight and an excellent location for photos (social media is flooded with ethereal images of this spot for a reason).
But as a SoCal blogger warned on his website Travel Caffeine, "Beach erosion and high tides can make the tower section of Victoria Beach difficult to access. If you do make it out here, you'll be rewarded with a picturesque scene and relatively low crowds, save for locals in the know." Asides from the Pirate Tower, Victoria Beach's tide pools surrounding its rocky shores draw in visitors. Uniquely, the site also features a concrete pool and under the right conditions, you can sit back and relax or if you prefer, wade around in the water.
Victoria Beach is tucked away in a residential neighborhood. There's a staircase on Victoria Drive and Sunset Terrace, off of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) that will allow you to reach the shore. A post by a local writer on Laguna Beach Living praises Victoria Beach as one of the best in the city — and suggests parking on PCH. Take note that there's no bathroom on site.
Aliso Beach
For an effortless coastal adventure, choose Aliso Beach. Although it's not particularly ideal for swimming, it's world-renowned for skimboarding. Even if this sport isn't for you, you may find that it's worth the visit. Located just south of Treasure Island Beach, it offers an assortment of amenities appreciated by locals and tourists alike. For your convenience, there's a paid parking lot with over 200 spots, public restrooms, and a playground where the little ones can have even more fun in the sun. But that's not all: Aliso Beach features an eatery on the sand, Lost Pier Café.
Operated by The Ranch at Laguna Beach, a luxury resort tucked into a canyon directly above (and accessible from) Aliso Beach, Lost Pier Café is overseen by the resort's executive chef Kyle St. John, and highly rated on both Google and Yelp. The casual eatery has outdoor tables where diners can take in the ocean views while enjoying refined beach shack cuisine. Of course, the scenery at Aliso Beach, which is ranked as one of the top 10 beaches in Laguna on Tripadvisor, isn't shabby either. Think Laguna's signature cliffside landscapes lined with gorgeous homes and creek side vistas.
That said, your time at Aliso Beach doesn't have to end after the sun goes down. There are a couple of bonfire pits (in August 2025, Voice of OC reported that there are two). If you can't make it on time to score one, you can always rent one from Lost Pier Café. All in all, you can plan to have the ultimate beach experience here, wrapping up your day with a perfect SoCal sunset, roasting marshmallows by a bonfire.
Methodology
Whether you're visiting Laguna for a day, a weekend, or a week, your time for exploring this destination's seven mile coastline is limited. That's why we've created this short guide to direct you to five of the coolest beaches in Laguna from the people who know the area the best: Southern California locals. My (and my editor's) personal experience as a SoCal resident was relevant to this piece. However, Islands researched blog posts created or written by individuals/groups that identified as locals to determine some of the beaches included in this article.
Sources include Laguna Beach Living, That OC Girl, Travel Caffeine , Alcove Collective, and more. Tripadvisor rankings and Yelp reviews from SoCal locals (the user's location is typically displayed under their name) were used in this selection process as well. The objective in this research was to identify beaches that are cherished by locals for their distinct offerings. Treasure Island Beach, Shaws Cove, Crescent Bay Beach, Victoria Beach, and Aliso Beach are all a testament to Laguna's beauty, but as SoCal locals pointed out, they all vary greatly in amenities and accessibility.
Some beaches are better for swimming, while others are ideal for tide-pooling and other activities. Whatever you're looking for as a beachgoer, be it seclusion or a lively ambiance, Laguna has it all. To discover more of Laguna's coastline, read about Table Rock Beach, a cliffy paradise with tide pools, and 1000 Steps Beach, whose salt pools are top-secret and beyond breathtaking.