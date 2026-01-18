These Are Laguna's 5 Coolest Beaches, According To SoCal Locals

You're never far from paradise in Southern California. The region's coastal destinations welcome you to find your bliss, and there's one seaside town in Orange County that shines above the rest: Laguna Beach. Removed from the hustle and bustle of nearby Los Angeles, Laguna Beach is whimsical and artsy, yet upscale. Filled with palm trees and staggeringly beautiful bluffs, it will leave you awestruck. Plus, there are more than 30 beaches to explore.

Laguna's sandy shores and dreamy coastline await, but if you don't know where to start, let Islands and SoCal locals, like me, show you the way to the city's premier beaches. I've lived in SoCal all 29 years of my life. Despite residing in a beach town in Los Angeles, I typically plan a day trip to Laguna each summer to experience its pristine splendor (although it's only about a 1-hour drive from LA, it always feels like I'm taking a mini vacation).

In addition to my firsthand knowledge, Islands has turned to blog posts written by locals to highlight Laguna's 5 coolest beaches where you can chill, soak up some rays, and enjoy the immaculate oceanfront scenery. As one individual who identified themselves as a SoCal local on Reddit put it, "It is absolutely a destination that you do not want to miss." As a reminder, be sure to pack out everything you pack in. Thinking about planning an overnight getaway to Laguna? Read about Surf & Sand, Laguna's most luxurious and newly renovated resort.