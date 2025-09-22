California's Buzzing Beach Town Where Surfing First Came To America Is A Legendary Getaway
California's iconic Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is one of the world's best seaside parks. Dating back to 1907, its historical significance to the city of Santa Cruz is palpable. However, being home to the oldest amusement park in the Golden State is not this buzzing beach town's only claim to fame. This destination, providing visitors a legendary getaway on the Central Coast, is also the place where surfing first came to America. The sport originated in Hawaii, and in 1885, surfing made its debut in the U.S. thanks to Hawaiian princes, David Kawānanakoa, Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole, and Edward Keliʻiahonui (via NPR).
The three, who were living in Santa Cruz and attending a nearby school, successfully surfed at the mouth of the San Lorenzo River. This body of water runs through the city and leads out into the Monterey Bay at Main Beach, which is adjacent to the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Visitors who tire of riding attractions and playing carnival games can head to Main Beach and take a stroll around the backdrop of this landmark historical moment and along the mouth of the San Lorenzo River itself.
Although surfing conditions here are no longer as good as they used to be in the 19th century, there are other spots in Santa Cruz where you can catch some waves, like Cowell Beach, located within walking distance of Main Beach. If you've never surfed and are interested in trying it out, the Richard Schmidt Surf School offers group lessons for folks aged 12 and older, including at Cowell Beach. Speaking to National Geographic, Richard Schmidt explained, "It's one of the best places for learning because of its long, gentle, rolling waves." But whether you surf or not, you're bound to have a fantastic time in Santa Cruz.
Coastal adventures in Santa Cruz, California
It goes without saying that surf culture is deeply ingrained in Santa Cruz. In fact, the city is home to the Santa Cruz Surfing Museum. Located inside the Mark Abbott Memorial Lighthouse, this '60s-era structure overlooks Steamer Lane, where you'll find seasoned surfers riding the waves, drawing curious onlookers. A reviewer on Yelp described this attraction as having, "Lots of surfing memorabilia, photos and commentary on the evolution of surfing in Santa Cruz in the 20th century, along with documentation of its hawaiian connection." According to others on the platform, there is no admission fee, and many say that while your visit will be brief, it's worth checking out.
Following your time at the museum, you can traverse West Cliff Drive, one of California's most scenic walks, all the way to Natural Bridges State Beach. Known for its tide pools and magnificent rock formations, it takes around 40 minutes to walk to this destination. However, Santa Cruz is not just for beach bums; it's also suited for forest enthusiasts. Did you know that from the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, you can take a memorable train ride through majestic mountains and giant redwoods? This three-hour round-trip, courtesy of Roaring Camp Railroads, includes a stop at the Roaring Camp Train Depot, next to Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park.
Santa Cruz, which is under an hour away from San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC) and Monterey Regional Airport (MRY), is a destination that will appeal to travelers of all ages. From seaside escapades to nostalgic experiences, this small city with a storied past promises an epic beach vacation. The finishing touch is booking a stay near the shore. One option is the Beach Street Inn and Suites. Rated 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor, nightly rates start at $139.