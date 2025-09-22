California's Buzzing Beach Town Where Surfing First Came To America Is A Legendary Getaway

California's iconic Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is one of the world's best seaside parks. Dating back to 1907, its historical significance to the city of Santa Cruz is palpable. However, being home to the oldest amusement park in the Golden State is not this buzzing beach town's only claim to fame. This destination, providing visitors a legendary getaway on the Central Coast, is also the place where surfing first came to America. The sport originated in Hawaii, and in 1885, surfing made its debut in the U.S. thanks to Hawaiian princes, David Kawānanakoa, Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole, and Edward Keliʻiahonui (via NPR).

The three, who were living in Santa Cruz and attending a nearby school, successfully surfed at the mouth of the San Lorenzo River. This body of water runs through the city and leads out into the Monterey Bay at Main Beach, which is adjacent to the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Visitors who tire of riding attractions and playing carnival games can head to Main Beach and take a stroll around the backdrop of this landmark historical moment and along the mouth of the San Lorenzo River itself.

Although surfing conditions here are no longer as good as they used to be in the 19th century, there are other spots in Santa Cruz where you can catch some waves, like Cowell Beach, located within walking distance of Main Beach. If you've never surfed and are interested in trying it out, the Richard Schmidt Surf School offers group lessons for folks aged 12 and older, including at Cowell Beach. Speaking to National Geographic, Richard Schmidt explained, "It's one of the best places for learning because of its long, gentle, rolling waves." But whether you surf or not, you're bound to have a fantastic time in Santa Cruz.