'The Crown Jewel Of South Carolina' Is An Artificial Lake Renowned For Fishing, Boating, And Dining On Water
With nearly 3,000 miles of coastal shoreline, South Carolina is home to many beautiful ocean beaches. But far away from the crashing waves of the Atlantic, tucked away in the center of the state, about a three-hour drive from the coast, another kind of beach awaits. The 50,000-acre Lake Murray, nicknamed "the Crown Jewel of South Carolina," is a pristine escape for fishing, boating, relaxing on the sand, and dining with water views.
The huge manmade reservoir was created in the 1920s when a hydroelectric dam was built by the Lexington Power Company. Featuring clear, calm water and 650 miles of shoreline, it is a popular destination in all four seasons. In summer, you can sunbathe, swim, and picnic on Sunset Beach on the lake's eastern side, or wade into the shallow water at Marina Beach, which is near the Lake Murray Marina. With a shaded picnic area and a playground for kids, it's the perfect choice for families. Day-use parking fees start at $10 per day.
Explore Lake Murray's beautiful islands and shoreline
Lake Murray Marina, one of several public access areas along the shore where visitors can launch watercraft, is a great place to begin a boating adventure on the lake. Waterskiing and tubing are fun in the warmer months, or you can navigate to a quiet cove to swim and relax. You can borrow paddleboards and kayaks from several outfitters around the lake, or rent a pontoon boat ($200 per day) and other recreational equipment from Lazy Waves, which is located at Siesta Cove Marina and RV Park.
No matter the time of year, you can get out on the water, exploring the shoreline or navigating to one of the lake's islands. Lively Spence Island is part of the Jim Spence Islands, which host floating music festivals every year, and secluded Bomb Island is great for bird-watching and sunsets. Another quiet island to boat to is Dreher Island State Park, an idyllic outdoor escape with destination-worthy fishing and trails, plus sandy beaches, hiking trails, and kayak rentals.
To cast a line in the water from the boat or along the lakeshore, you'll need a fishing license. Purchase one online before heading to Lake Murray, a famously great fishing destination: anglers regularly catch stripers, largemouth bass, bluegills, white perch, panfish, and more.
Dine with water views on the lake's edge
A local fishing guide, Michael Murphy, says that humans aren't the only ones catching fish on the lake. "If we're lucky, we'll get to see the ospreys fishing," he said to Experience Columbia SC. "They fly up about 100 feet into the air then to into an absolute dive-bomb straight in. They pull away with a giant fish, one claw on the head, the other on the tail." Wildlife lovers will love the views, too, according to Murphy: he says he commonly spots deer swimming to the lake's islands.
Whether or not you snag a striper, you can dine on freshly caught fish with water views at one of many restaurants and bars that line the lakeshore. Popular Liberty On The Lake serves fish and chips and she crab soup with sweeping views over the lake at sunset, and casual Lakeside Seafood and Steak does grilled fish, crab legs, and "from the water" seafood baskets with outdoor seating facing the lake. See Lake Murray's website for a full list of lakeside dining options.
Lake Murray Marina and many other points on the lake are just a 30-minute drive from Columbia, SC, so the lake is an easy side or day trip from the capital. Travelers might consider basing themselves there: the southern city was surprisingly one of 2025's most popular Thanksgiving destinations, thanks in part to its temperate climate and friendly accommodations.