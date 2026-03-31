'The Crown Jewel Of South Carolina' Is An Artificial Lake Renowned For Fishing, Boating, And Dining On Water

A local fishing guide, Michael Murphy, says that humans aren't the only ones catching fish on the lake. "If we're lucky, we'll get to see the ospreys fishing," he said to Experience Columbia SC. "They fly up about 100 feet into the air then to into an absolute dive-bomb straight in. They pull away with a giant fish, one claw on the head, the other on the tail." Wildlife lovers will love the views, too, according to Murphy: he says he commonly spots deer swimming to the lake's islands.

Whether or not you snag a striper, you can dine on freshly caught fish with water views at one of many restaurants and bars that line the lakeshore. Popular Liberty On The Lake serves fish and chips and she crab soup with sweeping views over the lake at sunset, and casual Lakeside Seafood and Steak does grilled fish, crab legs, and "from the water" seafood baskets with outdoor seating facing the lake. See Lake Murray's website for a full list of lakeside dining options.

Lake Murray Marina and many other points on the lake are just a 30-minute drive from Columbia, SC, so the lake is an easy side or day trip from the capital. Travelers might consider basing themselves there: the southern city was surprisingly one of 2025's most popular Thanksgiving destinations, thanks in part to its temperate climate and friendly accommodations.