South Carolina's Unsung Island Park Is An Idyllic Outdoor Escape With Destination-Worthy Fishing And Trails

South Carolina brims with bucolic getaways straight out of a classic Disney film, such as the secluded mountain havens with wildflower-filled meadows at Jones Gap. Some, fortunately, remain off the radar. Dreher Island State Park falls within that category. The unsung idyllic outdoor escape lies about 45 minutes away from the capital, Columbia. The park's three islands offer 12 miles of shoreline, opening up Lake Murray's 48,000 acres of water to visitors, providing destination-worthy fishing and enchanting trails.

The park's 348 acres create a literal island — ahem, three — of calm, far away from the busyness of the capital. As you cross the bridges to get to the island, you'll immediately notice Dreher Island's potential as an idyllic escape. The Eden-like surroundings, filled with wildlife, can overwhelm the senses. The playground can keep the kids busy while you fire up some grub or go for a dip in the waters. Birdwatchers are in for a special treat.

Every summer, Lake Murray's Bomb Island becomes the de facto vacation home for over a million purple martins. The birds cloud out the sky as they turn the small 12-acre island into their biggest roosting site on the continent. There's still more to see around the rest of the park.