South Carolina's Unsung Island Park Is An Idyllic Outdoor Escape With Destination-Worthy Fishing And Trails
South Carolina brims with bucolic getaways straight out of a classic Disney film, such as the secluded mountain havens with wildflower-filled meadows at Jones Gap. Some, fortunately, remain off the radar. Dreher Island State Park falls within that category. The unsung idyllic outdoor escape lies about 45 minutes away from the capital, Columbia. The park's three islands offer 12 miles of shoreline, opening up Lake Murray's 48,000 acres of water to visitors, providing destination-worthy fishing and enchanting trails.
The park's 348 acres create a literal island — ahem, three — of calm, far away from the busyness of the capital. As you cross the bridges to get to the island, you'll immediately notice Dreher Island's potential as an idyllic escape. The Eden-like surroundings, filled with wildlife, can overwhelm the senses. The playground can keep the kids busy while you fire up some grub or go for a dip in the waters. Birdwatchers are in for a special treat.
Every summer, Lake Murray's Bomb Island becomes the de facto vacation home for over a million purple martins. The birds cloud out the sky as they turn the small 12-acre island into their biggest roosting site on the continent. There's still more to see around the rest of the park.
Hiking and fishing at Dreher Island State Park
Lake Murray's largemouth bass game remains legendary, so anglers of a certain caliber have likely already heard of Dreher Island. Several major and minor tournaments are held at the lake every year. Marinas near the park on Lake Murray let novices or far-flung travellers hit the water. No need to pack your tackle and rod, either. The state's Fishing Tackle Loaner Program lets visitors who come empty-handed borrow gear. If you're averse to renting, bring fishing gear that can go on vacation. Angling at Dreher Island gets serious enough to merit tournament shelters with wifi and a catch-and-release tank. Visitors averse to getting on the water can find plenty to do on land, as long as they bring their hiking boots.
Several worthwhile trails zigzag across the park. The Little Gap Trail may be the most fascinating. Despite its diminutive name, it is the park's longest and most strenuous trek, lasting about 45 minutes. The 2.2-mile loop's thick woodlands (mostly hardwood and pine) provide plenty of shade as you follow Lake Murray's shoreline. The island's two other trails present opposite bookends of the Dreher Island experience. The Billy Dreher Nature Trail offers a quick, 5-minute jaunt, mostly along the shore, perfect for spotting wildlife, including bald eagles, which often nest nearby. Its sibling, the Dreher Island Central Trail, forsakes the water entirely, instead cutting a line through the middle of the island, passing through thick forest.
Planning a visit to Dreher Island State Park
Those who can visit the state park by car absolutely should, as the nearest major travel hub, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, is 95 miles away. Finagling a flight to Columbia Metropolitan Airport can spare you the two-hour drive. Wherever you land, Dreher Island's proximity to Newberry, a world-class South Carolina city named one of America's most charming, makes it a worthy detour.
Those looking to spend the night need look no further than the park itself. Its campsites, spread across two peninsulas, with lakefront views, offer the perfect chance to keep your kayak or canoe close to your tent. Those looking for cushier accommodations can book one of the park's five lakeside villas, which include multiple bedrooms, linens, a fireplace, a small kitchen, and even satellite television. The park's camper cabins provide a middleground between luxury and primitive digs, with bunk beds, a lakefront porch, and air conditioning. There is one potential downside, depending on how you like your camping: booze is restricted. Beyond that, be sure to pack all your usual camping gear, and prepare for a restful escape into the South Carolina wilderness.