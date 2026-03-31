What Hotel Employees Know About Bed Bugs That You Don't (Until Now)

It's a commonly held belief that poor sanitary conditions lead to bed bugs, but that's not always the case. Since bed bugs feed on people, they are simply attracted by humans, no matter how clean or dirty the environment is. If bed bugs can make an appearance even in a seemingly clean environment, hotels should be regularly inspecting rooms to ensure they are free of these pests, right? Well, think again. Hospitality workers on the r/hotels subreddit shared that some, but not all hotels are actively doing inspections. Instead, they often wait for guests to bring forth a complaint or rely on the watchful eyes of the housekeeping staff to flag any issues.

Once the issue is flagged, if the staff doesn't seem terribly concerned, it's likely because identifying bed bugs also causes confusion. In a 2025 survey by the National Pest Management Association of pest control professionals, 90% said they had received calls that turned out to be false alarms. This was echoed by one front desk worker on Reddit, who remarked, "95% of the time, when a guest reports bed bugs, it turns out to be ants."

Once a room is flagged as potentially having bed bugs, what's the protocol? Bed bugs can spread quite easily, and are, in fact, one of the hardest pests to get rid of. But you don't have to worry about these critters coming in from next door, as standard protocol is to shut down all the surrounding rooms when one is possibly infested with bed bugs. "If they are found at ours," said one employee on the r/hotels subreddit, "they are professionally treated, and rooms next to on either side, above, and below are all shut down."