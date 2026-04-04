The Bahamas' Beautiful Wave-Free Beach Is A Peaceful Gem Perfect For The Family

Often called Grand Bahama's "welcome mat," Gold Rock Beach is a tranquil beach offering up some stunning views and virtually no waves. Visitors will find picnic tables and BBQ pits, but the beach lacks any other amenities — including shade. The upside is that you won't find busy resorts or an endless line of crowded beach chairs. Gold Rock Beach's gentle conditions make it a great option for families, especially those traveling with young children. Just be sure to pack plenty of sunscreen, food, water, and an umbrella if you are concerned about the lack of shade.

Grand Bahama is also one of the most budget-friendly island getaways from the United States. Travel packages with accommodations and a ferry ride from Ft Lauderdale to Freeport make it accessible for families wanting a beach vacation without the hassle of international flights. Three hours or so, and you'll be ready to check into your hotel and get your beach attire on. Once there, grab lunch at one of the Bahamas' most delicious places to eat before heading to the beach.

Gold Rock Beach is located about 25 minutes away from Freeport, the Bahamas' second-largest city. It sits within Lucayan National Park and has been repeatedly ranked as one of the best beaches in the Caribbean. There is a parking lot and a well-marked trail that passes through a bit of mangrove swamp before opening up to the beach.