The Bahamas' Second-Largest City Is A Caribbean Paradise Of Breathtaking Beaches, Good Eats, And Amenities

The beaches alone are reason enough to visit the Bahamas. With some of the best Bahamian resorts offering top-tier vacation experiences, it's no surprise this Caribbean paradise is a wonderful getaway destination. While some travelers seek the remote Norman's Cay's postcard-perfect sands or the uncrowded and dreamy Pearl Island, there's another spot that deserves a place on your list: Freeport, located on the island of Grand Bahama. As the second-largest city in the country, Freeport boasts everything from lush gardens and tasty seafood to one of the world's longest-charted underwater cave systems. This lively city has some of the most unique adventures you won't find anywhere else — including the chance to swim with pigs. And, of course, there are the beaches. With miles of fine sand, you could visit a different shoreline every day of your trip and still have more to discover.

For centuries, the island of Grand Bahama was mostly untouched — except by pirates who lured ships onto the reefs, plundered them, and disappeared into the shallows. When the Spanish arrived, they took control over the land and enslaved the native Lucayans — but they mostly ignored the island. Even after the British took over, not much happened until the 1800s, when smugglers used the island during the U.S. Civil War and Prohibition. Then in 1955, financier Wallace Groves struck a deal to develop Freeport into a duty-free hub, and the city took off. Now, it's a tropical oasis of pristine waters, waiting for you to touch down at Grand Bahama Freeport Airport and start your vacay.