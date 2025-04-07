The Bahamas' Second-Largest City Is A Caribbean Paradise Of Breathtaking Beaches, Good Eats, And Amenities
The beaches alone are reason enough to visit the Bahamas. With some of the best Bahamian resorts offering top-tier vacation experiences, it's no surprise this Caribbean paradise is a wonderful getaway destination. While some travelers seek the remote Norman's Cay's postcard-perfect sands or the uncrowded and dreamy Pearl Island, there's another spot that deserves a place on your list: Freeport, located on the island of Grand Bahama. As the second-largest city in the country, Freeport boasts everything from lush gardens and tasty seafood to one of the world's longest-charted underwater cave systems. This lively city has some of the most unique adventures you won't find anywhere else — including the chance to swim with pigs. And, of course, there are the beaches. With miles of fine sand, you could visit a different shoreline every day of your trip and still have more to discover.
For centuries, the island of Grand Bahama was mostly untouched — except by pirates who lured ships onto the reefs, plundered them, and disappeared into the shallows. When the Spanish arrived, they took control over the land and enslaved the native Lucayans — but they mostly ignored the island. Even after the British took over, not much happened until the 1800s, when smugglers used the island during the U.S. Civil War and Prohibition. Then in 1955, financier Wallace Groves struck a deal to develop Freeport into a duty-free hub, and the city took off. Now, it's a tropical oasis of pristine waters, waiting for you to touch down at Grand Bahama Freeport Airport and start your vacay.
Nothing beats a beach day at Freeport
True relaxation starts at the coast, and Freeport has some of the best in the Bahamas. Perhaps the most popular in the city, Taino Beach, is where white sand meets crystal-clear sea, ideal for swimming and snorkeling. Thrill-seekers can hop on a jet ski, soar above the waves while parasailing, and ride a banana boat. When hunger kicks in, Tony Macaroni's Conch Experience is the place to be. Freshly roasted conch, conch salad, and a cold Gully Wash hit just right with an ocean breeze.
Lucaya Beach is a wide expanse of soft sand and vibrant turquoise waters. Snorkeling, kayaking, and windsurfing are all on the table here. There's even an annual sandcastle competition, which turns the beach into an open-air gallery of amusing sculptures. From here, walk 10 minutes to get to Daddy Brown's Conch Stand — a staple at Freeport — for yummy conch-based dishes and fried lobster. The bright yellow shack is hard to miss, and the food is worth the wait. If you're craving something else, Zorbas is nearby, serving up Bahamian, American, and Greek bites.
Xanadu Beach is a haven for anyone looking to lounge under the sun, dive into the waves, or play a game of beach volleyball. You can even take a short boat ride to Peterson Cay National Park, where kaleidoscopic coral reefs and marine life make for an unforgettable snorkeling excursion. Fortune Beach is another option, famous for its romantic vibe, with seashells scattered along the shore. Churchill Beach is a great choice if you prefer cool waters, while Silver Point boasts a shallow shoreline for wading. Don't forget about Smith's Point Beach either, known for its powdery sand and calm atmosphere. Simply take your pick, kick back, and let Freeport do the rest.
Enjoy Freeport's sights, bites, and delights
Beyond its beaches, Freeport is a dynamic city of green spaces, exciting attractions, and incredible food. The Garden of the Groves is a gem when you seek out a peaceful escape. Stroll through 12 acres of botanic beauty, where waterfalls trickle and birds sing from the treetops. Nature lovers can walk along winding paths lined with colorful flowers and exotic plants. Birdwatchers will also love it here — native and migratory species fill the air with their lovely song.
If adventure calls, Pirate's Cove Zipline and Water Park delivers. Here, you get to glide above the crowd on the zipline course, with views of the ocean stretching into the horizon. The water park brings the fun with awesome slides, splash pads, and a lazy river to unwind the right way. Whether you're racing down a slide or sunbathing by the pool, this is an all-in-one destination for both families and adrenaline junkies.
Foodies should make their way to the heart of Freeport's food scene: Port Lucaya Marketplace. This hotspot is brimming with restaurants, bars, and vendors with authentic local flavors. Sip a fresh coconut daiquiri, try conch straight from the grill, and browse colorful market stalls filled with handcrafted souvenirs to take back home. When visiting at night, enjoy the live music as the square turns into a dance floor under the stars. For more local bites, Robinson's Seafood Delight at the cruise port is a must. Meanwhile, over at Coral Reef Beach Bar, you can indulge in seafood like shrimp, stone crab, and lobster with Texas-style barbecue by the pool as you soak in the island breeze. Just remember to read reviews when picking the most delicious places to eat in the Bahamas.