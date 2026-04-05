The UK Airport That Is Set To Permanently Close In 2026 After Decades Of Service

It's not uncommon for airports to partially close during renovations. They may also shut down certain amenities to improve services, as was the case when Southwest Florida International Airport closed shops and restaurants earlier this year. An entire airport permanently closing is a much rarer event, especially if it has been running for decades. This is exactly what's happening to Coventry Airport in the U.K., which will officially close on June 11, 2026. However, flights from the airport will end on May 9, when all staff and tenants are expected to leave.

Greenpower Park, a manufacturing center focused on lithium-ion battery production primarily for electric vehicles (EVs), will take over the site shortly after. This joint venture between the airport and the local city council has received more than $30 million of initial investment to help boost EV production in the region. Although Coventry Airport hasn't operated passenger flights since the late 2000s, it's still a significant part of history for Coventry, a city known for its buzzing nightlife and local flair. Business and freight flights have been utilizing the airport for just shy of the last two decades, so its closure will affect pilot training operations, private aviation companies, and local independent pilots.

Coventry Airport holds a treasured place in the locals' childhood memories. It was a fighter jet airfield during World War II, hosted the late Pope John Paul II during his 1982 U.K. tour, and has set the stage for airshows in past years. "My memory of the airport will always be the annual Air Day each August, with Spitfire, Lancaster, Harrier and Phantom in the flying display," one local told The Daily Express.