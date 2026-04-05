The UK Airport That Is Set To Permanently Close In 2026 After Decades Of Service
It's not uncommon for airports to partially close during renovations. They may also shut down certain amenities to improve services, as was the case when Southwest Florida International Airport closed shops and restaurants earlier this year. An entire airport permanently closing is a much rarer event, especially if it has been running for decades. This is exactly what's happening to Coventry Airport in the U.K., which will officially close on June 11, 2026. However, flights from the airport will end on May 9, when all staff and tenants are expected to leave.
Greenpower Park, a manufacturing center focused on lithium-ion battery production primarily for electric vehicles (EVs), will take over the site shortly after. This joint venture between the airport and the local city council has received more than $30 million of initial investment to help boost EV production in the region. Although Coventry Airport hasn't operated passenger flights since the late 2000s, it's still a significant part of history for Coventry, a city known for its buzzing nightlife and local flair. Business and freight flights have been utilizing the airport for just shy of the last two decades, so its closure will affect pilot training operations, private aviation companies, and local independent pilots.
Coventry Airport holds a treasured place in the locals' childhood memories. It was a fighter jet airfield during World War II, hosted the late Pope John Paul II during his 1982 U.K. tour, and has set the stage for airshows in past years. "My memory of the airport will always be the annual Air Day each August, with Spitfire, Lancaster, Harrier and Phantom in the flying display," one local told The Daily Express.
What Coventry Airport's closure means for travelers
As the airport has only run occasional commercial flights over the years and none since 2008, travelers to and from Coventry are the least affected by its closure. If you're traveling to Coventry from the U.S., your route won't change. You still need to fly into a major airport first, such as London Heathrow or Birmingham Airport, and then catch a train. The latter is the closest air travel hub to Coventry, about 35 minutes away. You just won't be visiting Coventry for its air shows anymore, such as the Nimrod XV232 full-power engine run in 2025.
The airport's tenants, staff, and surrounding businesses will feel the impact most, but these changes may have ripple effects for travelers, too. The Midlands Air Museum, for instance, occupies one end of the airport's runway. For now, at least, the museum's caretakers have no plans of closing. Another important group impacted by the airport closing is the Air Ambulance Service. However, the charity has stated that its vital work will continue despite this change. The service is working with both the airport and the Civil Aviation Authority to continue flying from Coventry Airport, even after other companies have stopped, with hopes that the organization will establish a new airbase in the near future.
The trend of small U.K. airports closing down has also affected cities like Doncaster, Sheffield, and Plymouth, a lively coastal escape called "Britain's Ocean City." For some, the airport's closure is the right move, prioritizing a burgeoning industry in the U.K. to help job growth. For others, it's a piece of their past that's being taken away. As one local told the Daily Mirror: "Once an airport, always an airport. Part of our history will be lost again."