One Of The Most Underrated Travel Destinations Is A Lively Coastal Escape Called 'Britain's Ocean City'
Recently hailed by TimeOut as one of the world's most underrated destinations, the unassuming shorefront city of Plymouth has long flown under the radar. Skip past the crowds of Britain's best-publicized vacation spots and head instead to a waterfront city to stroll the twinkling promenade awash with history and explore the thriving contemporary art scene. Self-proclaimed as "Ocean City," Plymouth borders the Plymouth Sound, which empties out into the Atlantic via the Celtic Sea.
By far the easiest way to access the southern city from London's many international airports is to catch the train. Direct trains depart from Paddington station at least once an hour, so frequent that there's no need to book in advance in order to snare a window seat. If you want to travel by car, expect the journey to take longer, with the route stretching just under five hours without traffic. If you're already in the region, you shouldn't skip a trip through some of England's quaintest seaside cities. Plymouth serves as a gateway for Cornwall's magical and mysterious little English towns thanks to a convenient network of ferries that connect Plymouth to its coastal neighbors.
While it's well established that you often have to brave the rain to catch breathtaking vistas in areas like Yorkshire, the weather in Plymouth is better than in other parts of England. Heavy showers are rare, and summertime visitors should be assured warm enough climes to warrant a day of sun-seeking on the U.K.'s southern shore.
Learn about England's coastal history in its 'Ocean City'
Inescapable in virtually any European city, Plymouth has plenty of historical monuments to peruse. See the still-standing spine of Charles Church, a derelict worship site first erected in the 17th century. Partially destroyed by German bombers during the blitzkrieg campaign that plagued Plymouth during World War II, it was left in its dilapidated state to pay tribute to those who lost their lives to the bombs. You can also tour through 350 years of naval history at the Royal Citadel fortress, an active base that fortifies the city.
An award-winning museum, The Box, is a relatively recent installation and a pride of Plymouth. Visit to see 35,000 years of history unfold through the fossils of Mammoth Gallery or to track the monumentally influential impact of Britain's seafaring endeavors in the 100 Journeys gallery. Here, you'll find artifacts from the ships of infamous colonizers, world-renowned scientists, and extreme adventurers.
Tracking the history of the earliest European colonists to arrive in what is now the U.S. isn't an experience you can only have at Cape Cod. The launch point of the Mayflower is also memorialized on Plymouth's shorefront. Visit the Mayflower Steps monument to pay tribute to the first English settlers to embark on the journey westwards, but bear in mind that this isn't the real 1620 launch point. That honor belongs to the Admiral MacBride. For 300 years, the original steps have resided beneath the building that now houses the pub. Specifically, they're located underneath the tiles of the women's bathroom.
Where to eat and drink in Plymouth, England
Plymouth's pave-stoned promenade, the Barbican, alights at night. Warm light washes over the scenic walkway, emanating alongside raucous chatter from the pubs' windows. There are few more quintessentially English experiences than bonding over pub grub, sipping on warm pints of ale, and watching the evenings grow steadily more boisterous.
Stray one street over from the Barbican to visit one of the city's oldest pubs, The Fisherman's Arms. Built on the foundations of the city's 14th-century castle, long since lost to time, the historic joint offers traditional fare and a thoroughly English atmosphere. Choose a cozy chair in front of the smoldering hearth, or find a seat outside on a sunny day and tuck into a hearty steak and ale pie. Alternatively, stick to the promenade and grab a pint and a heaped plate of fish and chips paired with mushy peas and plenty of vinegar at The Crown and Anchor.
The city isn't only limited to its heavy ales and free-flowing lager taps. The oldest working gin distillery in England, Plymouth Gin, takes visitors on daily tours and tastings. Already prolific in Britain's famously gin-soaked 18th century, the distillery hasn't altered its recipe since 1793. Explore the building, which dates back to the early 1400s, and take an expert-led tasting of a range of classic gins before pairing your favorite with a tonic in the Refectory Bar.