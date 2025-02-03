One Of The Most Underrated Travel Destinations Is A Lively Coastal Escape Called 'Britain's Ocean City'

Recently hailed by TimeOut as one of the world's most underrated destinations, the unassuming shorefront city of Plymouth has long flown under the radar. Skip past the crowds of Britain's best-publicized vacation spots and head instead to a waterfront city to stroll the twinkling promenade awash with history and explore the thriving contemporary art scene. Self-proclaimed as "Ocean City," Plymouth borders the Plymouth Sound, which empties out into the Atlantic via the Celtic Sea.

By far the easiest way to access the southern city from London's many international airports is to catch the train. Direct trains depart from Paddington station at least once an hour, so frequent that there's no need to book in advance in order to snare a window seat. If you want to travel by car, expect the journey to take longer, with the route stretching just under five hours without traffic. If you're already in the region, you shouldn't skip a trip through some of England's quaintest seaside cities. Plymouth serves as a gateway for Cornwall's magical and mysterious little English towns thanks to a convenient network of ferries that connect Plymouth to its coastal neighbors.

While it's well established that you often have to brave the rain to catch breathtaking vistas in areas like Yorkshire, the weather in Plymouth is better than in other parts of England. Heavy showers are rare, and summertime visitors should be assured warm enough climes to warrant a day of sun-seeking on the U.K.'s southern shore.