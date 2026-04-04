Ohio's Lakeside State Park Only Locals Know About

The major draw at Wolf Run State Park in Ohio is Wolf Run Lake. You can bring your boat to the launch and tie-ups on the south side of the lake, as long as it doesn't exceed 10 horsepower, or you can paddle a canoe or kayak. If you get a valid Ohio state fishing license, you can try for bass, crappie, trout, bluegill, and catfish. The lake isn't only for boating and fishing, however. There is also a 200-foot swimming beach on the lake's south side, as well as changing booths and vault toilets. The shore is sandy, and the swimming area is roped off from the boats, so you and the family can swim safely. (Check out our guide to the safest swimsuit colors for your kids.)

If you're into hiking, there are three trails. The Lakeview Trail is 2.4 miles out-and-back, with an 88-foot elevation gain. It's a rather peaceful, quiet trail, though it can be a bit overgrown, according to a few AllTrails reviews. You can also check out the short .3-mile Cherry Tree Trail near the park entrance, and the Buckeye Trail, which is a 3.5-mile section of a larger trail that passes through the park. Do note that the park has spotty cell service, so let someone know where you'll be.

If you want to extend your stay, there are 65 campsites, both electric and non-electric, and a fly-in space for primitive camping as well. You can walk to the latter from the Noble County Airport. Finally, if you're already packing your tent in anticipation of some time at Wolf Run State Park, here are five camping tips that no one tells you about to help you prepare.