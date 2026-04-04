Ohio's Lakeside State Park Only Locals Know About
Visiting a state park can be a great way to leave everyday life behind. You can forget the algorithm, work emails, and daily commute, and simply take a boat out on a lake, hike through the woods, or pitch a tent in the wilderness. Unfortunately for your peace of mind, it can be hard to find a spot that isn't crowded with many other people who had the same idea. However, there is a state park in Ohio that only locals know about, and it might be just what you're looking for. Wolf Run State Park in Caldwell has 1,046 acres of beauty surrounding Wolf Run Lake, located about 100 miles southeast of Columbus and its lively and artsy downtown.
This state park is a local favorite, with well-maintained restrooms. It's suggested in an r/Ohio thread on Reddit, with one poster saying, "Good for paddling and hiking and camping. Very peaceful park." A local reviewer on Google says, "We camped overnight in October and despite being so close to the highway we were surprised how peaceful our stay was. We had a site at the end of a cul-de-sac and seemed to have the whole area to ourselves." Despite being quiet, there is no shortage of things to do in Wolf Run State Park, from hiking and camping to fishing and boating. There is even a playground for the kids with slides and a climbing wall.
Things to do at Wolf Run State Park in Noble County, Ohio
The major draw at Wolf Run State Park in Ohio is Wolf Run Lake. You can bring your boat to the launch and tie-ups on the south side of the lake, as long as it doesn't exceed 10 horsepower, or you can paddle a canoe or kayak. If you get a valid Ohio state fishing license, you can try for bass, crappie, trout, bluegill, and catfish. The lake isn't only for boating and fishing, however. There is also a 200-foot swimming beach on the lake's south side, as well as changing booths and vault toilets. The shore is sandy, and the swimming area is roped off from the boats, so you and the family can swim safely. (Check out our guide to the safest swimsuit colors for your kids.)
If you're into hiking, there are three trails. The Lakeview Trail is 2.4 miles out-and-back, with an 88-foot elevation gain. It's a rather peaceful, quiet trail, though it can be a bit overgrown, according to a few AllTrails reviews. You can also check out the short .3-mile Cherry Tree Trail near the park entrance, and the Buckeye Trail, which is a 3.5-mile section of a larger trail that passes through the park. Do note that the park has spotty cell service, so let someone know where you'll be.
If you want to extend your stay, there are 65 campsites, both electric and non-electric, and a fly-in space for primitive camping as well. You can walk to the latter from the Noble County Airport. Finally, if you're already packing your tent in anticipation of some time at Wolf Run State Park, here are five camping tips that no one tells you about to help you prepare.