Canada's Lovely Provincial Park Is An Ontario Oasis On The Warm Beachy Shores Of Lake Superior

You may have visited Lake Superior from the American side on vacation. However, if you're visiting Ontario, Canada this summer, you may want to explore the lake from the Canadian side. If you do, there is a lovely provincial park that you have to visit for the perfect beach day. Batchawana Bay Provincial Park is on the southeast side of of the water, and there you'll find a sandy shore to explore, and water that is warm enough to swim in, even in late summer. Unlike the more well-known Thunder Bay, the "Mini Finland" of Canada, around a seven-hour drive to the other side of the lake, Batchawana Bay Provincial Park is a quiet place where you can enjoy some peaceful time on the shore with your family.

Batchawana Bay Provincial Park is around 63 miles from Chippewa County International Airport, so you'll need a car to get here. You'll also need a daily vehicle permit, which allows a vehicle and its passengers to visit while the park is open, which around $9 at the time of this writing. If you happen to have a seasonal permit, Ontario Parks reminds you to book your spot with the permit's serial number before you go. The best time to visit for a warm, beachy day is June through August. The average high temperature for Sault Ste. Marie (around 40 miles away) during that time is in the low to mid-70s Fahrenheit. (Note that there is a Sault Ste. Marie on the American side of the lake in Michigan as well.)