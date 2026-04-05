Canada's Lovely Provincial Park Is An Ontario Oasis On The Warm Beachy Shores Of Lake Superior
You may have visited Lake Superior from the American side on vacation. However, if you're visiting Ontario, Canada this summer, you may want to explore the lake from the Canadian side. If you do, there is a lovely provincial park that you have to visit for the perfect beach day. Batchawana Bay Provincial Park is on the southeast side of of the water, and there you'll find a sandy shore to explore, and water that is warm enough to swim in, even in late summer. Unlike the more well-known Thunder Bay, the "Mini Finland" of Canada, around a seven-hour drive to the other side of the lake, Batchawana Bay Provincial Park is a quiet place where you can enjoy some peaceful time on the shore with your family.
Batchawana Bay Provincial Park is around 63 miles from Chippewa County International Airport, so you'll need a car to get here. You'll also need a daily vehicle permit, which allows a vehicle and its passengers to visit while the park is open, which around $9 at the time of this writing. If you happen to have a seasonal permit, Ontario Parks reminds you to book your spot with the permit's serial number before you go. The best time to visit for a warm, beachy day is June through August. The average high temperature for Sault Ste. Marie (around 40 miles away) during that time is in the low to mid-70s Fahrenheit. (Note that there is a Sault Ste. Marie on the American side of the lake in Michigan as well.)
All about Batchawana Bay Provincial Park
Batchawana Bay Provincial Park, established in 1973, is open from the beginning of May through mid-October (check the Ontario Parks website for each year's opening and closing date). This is a day-use park, so there is no camping. However, it's the perfect place to spend a warm summer day. This area's water is warm enough to swim in August, with lake temperatures around 68 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. You'll also find picnic tables on the beach so you can pack a lunch to enjoy while you bask in the sun. One reviewer on Google says, "Great beach for the family ... Plenty of parking and space to enjoy the day in the sand and sun."
Fishing is popular at Batchawana Bay Provincial Park, and you may catch rainbow trout, salmon, northern pike, lake trout, and walleye. There is a boat launch to the east of the park, and you must bring boats there, or carry them down to the water at the park itself. If you do plan on boating, it's a good idea to have a horn or something else to audibly signal any issues as cell service can be spotty, and there may be sudden squalls or storms. If you happen to be visiting later in the year, one person on Reddit's r/SaultSteMarie posts that the Batchawana Bay beach is good for fall foliage viewing as well. Finally, if you want to continue your adventure on the lake, check out Lake Superior's five most hauntingly beautiful shipwrecks.