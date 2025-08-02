This Lakeside City Is The 'Mini Finland Of Canada' With Outdoor Recreation And World-Class Attractions
Canada stands out as one of the most multicultural nations on the globe, with Ontario and British Columbia boasting the most diverse populations. One example of this diversity is the quaint lakeside town in Manitoba with rich Icelandic roots, which is home to the largest population of Icelandic people outside of Iceland. Thunder Bay, Ontario, is another fine example of Canada's cultural diversity, as it is home to the largest population of Finnish people outside of Finland. The city wears its heritage proudly, and Finnish history is one of Thunder Bay's main features.
Aside from its fascinating Nordic roots, Thunder Bay is an exciting recreational destination. With its idyllic lakeside location, the city is a prime hotspot for summer water sports and outdoor adventures. Getting there is relatively easy, too, since Thunder Bay has its own International Airport, and is also conveniently located just under 45 minutes from the U.S. border. For those driving, you can travel in from northern Minnesota or Wisconsin. Since it is also located along the Trans Canada Highway, Thunder Bay is a popular stop-off for those embarking on cross-country road trips.
Thunder Bay is often regarded as "the Gateway to the Northwest," boasting incredible world-class attractions, awe-inspiring landscapes that include 150,000 lakes, and a long list of activities — creating the perfect recipe for a memorable vacation. For those seeking an adventure that balances vibrant city life with rich heritage and expansive natural surroundings, Thunder Bay is just the ticket.
Thunder Bay's Finnish heritage is a defining feature
With Finnish settlers first arriving in Thunder Bay in the 1870s, the city is proud of its long-lasting Nordic roots. This can be experienced not only in the local cuisine, but also in the many events that are held throughout the year to pay homage to the city's traditions and customs. Like Finland, Ontario is brimming with lakes and lush natural landscapes, so it was a perfect transition for early Finnish settlers, who were used to this type of environment and the jobs that came with it.
Across North America, there are many places to experience a slice of Europe, from California's European-inspired fairytale village that feels like France to the "Little Switzerland" hidden in Utah's magical mountains, and Thunder Bay is a great option for those keen to enjoy a slice of Finland. With around 15,000 Finnish descendants calling Thunder Bay home, this mini Finland of Canada has retained its unique identity. Here, you can indulge in quality Finnish cuisine and hear the Finnish language.
Finland's famous sauna culture can be experienced at Kangas Sauna, while Niva's and the Thunder Bay Country Market are great places to try delicious Finnish pancakes. Bay Street is the heart of the Finnish quarter, home to the Finnish Labor Temple — a national historical site. Keep your eyes peeled for the Finnish word "sisu" posted around the city. This motto means strength, stamina, and a strong will, and is an attitude that has been kept alive in this vibrant community.
Discover Thunder Bay's attractions and activities
When you are not busy nibbling on Finnish salted liquorice or detoxing in the sauna, Thunder Bay offers visitors a variety of incredible activities. Being located on the shores of Lake Superior, one of the world's largest lakes, means that the opportunities for water sports are endless. Here you can enjoy anything from sailing and fishing to jet skiing and kayaking. If you fancy discovering the stunning natural landscapes surrounding Thunder Bay, you can visit Cascades Conservation Area, which has riverside hiking trails and camping sites, while Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park boasts a stunning waterfall described as a "must-see" on TripAdvisor.
If you feel up to a challenge, you can hike to the summit of Mount McKay overlooking Lake Superior, or take advantage of the multi-use trail system that winds its way through the city. The trails are open to walkers, rollerskaters, skateboarders, and more. Additionally, Thunder Bay's most famous landmark, the "Sleeping Giant", located at Sleeping Giant Provincial Park, cannot be missed. This rock formation mimics the figure of a snoozing man and is known among the Ojibway as Nanabijou, the spirit of deep water.
Thunder Bay's world-class attraction, Fort William Historical Park, is the place to learn about the conflicts of the Canadian fur trade. Other notable historical sites, such as the Terry Fox Monument and Statue and the Alexander Henry Transport Museum, are also worth visiting. For local brews in between your adventures, why not check out Sleeping Giant Brewing Company? And for a scenic stay, The Prince Arthur Waterfront Hotel is a dreamy option with views over Marina Park and Sibley Peninsula.