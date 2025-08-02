This Lakeside City Is The 'Mini Finland Of Canada' With Outdoor Recreation And World-Class Attractions

Canada stands out as one of the most multicultural nations on the globe, with Ontario and British Columbia boasting the most diverse populations. One example of this diversity is the quaint lakeside town in Manitoba with rich Icelandic roots, which is home to the largest population of Icelandic people outside of Iceland. Thunder Bay, Ontario, is another fine example of Canada's cultural diversity, as it is home to the largest population of Finnish people outside of Finland. The city wears its heritage proudly, and Finnish history is one of Thunder Bay's main features.

Aside from its fascinating Nordic roots, Thunder Bay is an exciting recreational destination. With its idyllic lakeside location, the city is a prime hotspot for summer water sports and outdoor adventures. Getting there is relatively easy, too, since Thunder Bay has its own International Airport, and is also conveniently located just under 45 minutes from the U.S. border. For those driving, you can travel in from northern Minnesota or Wisconsin. Since it is also located along the Trans Canada Highway, Thunder Bay is a popular stop-off for those embarking on cross-country road trips.

Thunder Bay is often regarded as "the Gateway to the Northwest," boasting incredible world-class attractions, awe-inspiring landscapes that include 150,000 lakes, and a long list of activities — creating the perfect recipe for a memorable vacation. For those seeking an adventure that balances vibrant city life with rich heritage and expansive natural surroundings, Thunder Bay is just the ticket.