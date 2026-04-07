Nestled Between Jacksonville And Orlando Is Florida's Beautiful State Park With Camping And Boating

Florida is full of underrated state parks, from preserves that teem with rowdy creatures to wilderness areas laced with scenic trails. Wedged in between the connecting Tomoka and Halifax rivers in Ormond Beach, Tomoka State Park offers a little bit of both worlds — plus some stellar water views. Just take it from one visitor, who wrote on Tripadvisor: "This park is so beautiful and peaceful. The views near the river are incredible so make sure you take a walk on some of the hiking paths to see them."

Tomoka State Park, which sits roughly in the middle of Jacksonville and Orlando, stretches along Florida's Atlantic coast for about 2,000 acres. With all that land and the waters beyond, the peninsular park has plenty of room for nature hikes, wildlife watching, picnics, camping, boating, paddling, and other outdoor adventures.

Aside from all the shady canopies of live oaks draped in Spanish moss, the river-bound recreation area is also chock-full of history. Long before the state park was ever designated, the grounds served as home to Native Americans for many centuries. Standing tall amid the lush vegetation at the tip of the park, the 40-foot "Legend of Tomokie" statue commemorates the Timucua tribe that once lived on the lands.