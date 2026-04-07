Nestled Between Jacksonville And Orlando Is Florida's Beautiful State Park With Camping And Boating
Florida is full of underrated state parks, from preserves that teem with rowdy creatures to wilderness areas laced with scenic trails. Wedged in between the connecting Tomoka and Halifax rivers in Ormond Beach, Tomoka State Park offers a little bit of both worlds — plus some stellar water views. Just take it from one visitor, who wrote on Tripadvisor: "This park is so beautiful and peaceful. The views near the river are incredible so make sure you take a walk on some of the hiking paths to see them."
Tomoka State Park, which sits roughly in the middle of Jacksonville and Orlando, stretches along Florida's Atlantic coast for about 2,000 acres. With all that land and the waters beyond, the peninsular park has plenty of room for nature hikes, wildlife watching, picnics, camping, boating, paddling, and other outdoor adventures.
Aside from all the shady canopies of live oaks draped in Spanish moss, the river-bound recreation area is also chock-full of history. Long before the state park was ever designated, the grounds served as home to Native Americans for many centuries. Standing tall amid the lush vegetation at the tip of the park, the 40-foot "Legend of Tomokie" statue commemorates the Timucua tribe that once lived on the lands.
Toast some s'mores and sleep under the Florida stars
Schlep over your best camping gear for a comfortable night outdoors and spend an evening or two under the Florida stars. The Tomoka State Park Campground comes highly rated on Google, where one camper praised the property for its "roomy sites and lots of walking areas," not to mention, the "beautiful sunsets" that paint the skies high above the waters.
The campground has 100 spots for pitching tents and parking RVs, which can be reserved online. Just a heads-up: You may want to book well in advance, because the spots can get snagged up pretty darn fast, depending on the time of year. The campsites come fully loaded with water and electric hookups, as well as picnic tables and grills. Restroom and shower facilities are available on-site, and a dump station can be found nearby, too.
If you need any supplies during your foray into the Florida wilds, there's a camp store conveniently located in the park, overlooking the Tomoka River. Fittingly called the Tomoka Outpost, the shop has shelves stocked with snacks, everyday food staples, various beverages (includingalcoholic varieties), and other camping essentials such as firewood. The Outpost is open six days a week — excluding Wednesdays — at the time of writing, but be sure to check online for updated hours ahead of your visit.
Glide the riverways around Tomoka State Park
If you're up for roaming the waters, the Tomoka Outpost also hosts guided boat excursions. Soak up the surrounding natural beauty as you cruise up the Tomoka River and around the peninsular park to explore some of the Halifax River, a 25-mile-long lagoon within the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. The scenic tours run about 90 minutes and must be arranged ahead of time.
You can also play captain yourself and take your boat out via the ramp that's located next to the Outpost. Be sure to watch your wake as you go. Idle and slow-speed zones appear throughout the waters because they serve as a crucial sanctuary for the threatened West Indian Manatees. You may also see the occasional wayward dolphin. And be on the lookout for gators, too, as the state park snaps just like any of the most alligator-filled destinations in Florida.
If you'd prefer to paddle the rippling waters, the Outpost also has canoes and kayaks for rent. On its website, Florida State Parks recommends steering clear of the Tomoka Basin (where the Tomoka and Halifax rivers meet) on windy days or when it's raining because the waters there can get a bit rough. You can download the Tomoka River paddling trail guide if you need any help planning your route.