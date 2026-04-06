One Of America's Oldest Amusement Parks Is A Nostalgic Iowa Gem With A Vibrant Boardwalk And Lake Views

Iowa is known as an agricultural powerhouse in the Midwest, but one amusement park near the Minnesota border, Arnolds Park, offers travelers a completely different atmosphere. Roller coasters, Ferris wheels, and lake views bring the space to life, and its history dates back to the 1860s. It's one of America's oldest amusement parks — the oldest being Lake Compounce in Connecticut (1846). The entertainment complex is less than a 10-minute drive south of Okoboji, named Iowa's "Best Vacation Destination Throughout The Year," though much of the park operates seasonally. From mid-May to early September, most attractions are open, so thrillseekers are encouraged to plan accordingly.

At the heart of it all, the boardwalk hums with energy, from noisy arcade bells to lakeside live music. During the summer, visitors can enjoy classic boardwalk fun, as midway games line the deck where participants of all ages compete to win the ring toss or Hungry Hippo, aiming water guns at the bullseye. Beyond the competition, guests can take in sweeping views of West and East Okoboji lakes, where drinks, food, and live music bring the community together.

When it's in season, adventurers can strap in on the Legend, a wooden roller coaster that staff have worked hard to preserve over the years. There's also a Ferris wheel, swing rides, kid-appropriate thrills, and carnival-style excitement. Dinner cruises are offered on the Queen II — which sails daily when tours are operating — or "Dinner in the Sky," where foodies can dine in the Ferris wheel gondola with an aerial view of the park and lake. Locals can purchase seasonal passes, while day-trippers can opt for daily tickets. While not all experiences are offered year-round, nature lovers and sightseers can enjoy the park's surrounding amenities no matter the season.