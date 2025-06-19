Iowa's Wildly Underrated City Blends Lively Casinos With Trails, Riverfront Parks, And Outdoor Adventure

First and foremost, Council Bluffs is both a riverfront and a lake town. The city makes the most of its proximity to the water, allowing you to swim, boat, or simply watch the water as you relax in a nearby park. Speaking of parks, Council Bluffs has over 30 parks and green spaces (and two aquatic centers) that allow you to enjoy the weather and scenery. If you're a hiking buff, Council Bluffs has over 40 miles of trails for you to enjoy. The Lewis and Clark Park and Monument has some of the best trails and views, or you can visit Fairmount Park, which has its own scenic overlook and playground. If you want some peace and quiet, one of the best spots is Vincent Bluff Nature Preserve, which is, oddly enough, in the center of town.

Lake Manawa is the best option for outdoor adventures, as it's home to multiple parks and campsites. Plus, if you have a boat (or decide to rent one), you can launch from several boat ramps and take full advantage of the water. Alternatively, there's a beach and a fishing pier if you want to stay closer to shore. If you prefer outdoor events and festivals, Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park is a perfect option, as it has an amphitheater and a 5-acre lawn for chairs and blankets.

If spending time outside isn't your primary objective, you can take advantage of the three casinos within the city's borders. If you want to be next to the river, play at Harrah's or Ameristar Casino, both of which overlook the water. The third is the Horseshoe Casino, which features a convention center and an RV park if you're traveling by motorhome.