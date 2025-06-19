Iowa's Wildly Underrated City Blends Lively Casinos With Trails, Riverfront Parks, And Outdoor Adventure
As a Midwest state, Iowa can sometimes be easy to overlook. With flat plains and numerous small towns, the state doesn't have the same obvious appeal as others nearby, like Illinois or Wisconsin. However, everywhere you look in Iowa, there is a hidden gem, from charming tulip-filled towns to huge artificial grottos and beyond. As you get closer to the Nebraska border, you'll run into an even more overlooked and underrated city that sits across the Missouri River from Omaha. Council Bluffs may not have been on your radar before, but it should be now.
From riverfront parks to world-class casinos, Council Bluffs offers a wide array of attractions and amenities for even the most discerning traveler. Plus, being so close to a major metropolis like Omaha offers opportunities for dining, shopping, and entertainment that you can't find anywhere else in the Midwest. So, if you're tired of overrated tourist attractions with big crowds and high prices, a city like Council Bluffs may be just the ticket. With small-town energy and plenty of outdoor recreation, this city may become the backdrop of your best vacation ever.
What makes Council Bluffs so underrated?
First and foremost, Council Bluffs is both a riverfront and a lake town. The city makes the most of its proximity to the water, allowing you to swim, boat, or simply watch the water as you relax in a nearby park. Speaking of parks, Council Bluffs has over 30 parks and green spaces (and two aquatic centers) that allow you to enjoy the weather and scenery. If you're a hiking buff, Council Bluffs has over 40 miles of trails for you to enjoy. The Lewis and Clark Park and Monument has some of the best trails and views, or you can visit Fairmount Park, which has its own scenic overlook and playground. If you want some peace and quiet, one of the best spots is Vincent Bluff Nature Preserve, which is, oddly enough, in the center of town.
Lake Manawa is the best option for outdoor adventures, as it's home to multiple parks and campsites. Plus, if you have a boat (or decide to rent one), you can launch from several boat ramps and take full advantage of the water. Alternatively, there's a beach and a fishing pier if you want to stay closer to shore. If you prefer outdoor events and festivals, Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park is a perfect option, as it has an amphitheater and a 5-acre lawn for chairs and blankets.
If spending time outside isn't your primary objective, you can take advantage of the three casinos within the city's borders. If you want to be next to the river, play at Harrah's or Ameristar Casino, both of which overlook the water. The third is the Horseshoe Casino, which features a convention center and an RV park if you're traveling by motorhome.
Planning a Midwest vacation to Council Bluffs
Thankfully, Omaha International Airport is just across the Missouri River, and it only takes about 20 minutes to get into town. You can choose to stay at one of the casinos, or there are many chain hotels in the area, especially by the convention center. Or, as previously mentioned, you can camp at Lake Manawa if you prefer something a bit more rustic and natural.
Although Council Bluffs has a diverse range of outdoor activities and parks, you can keep the fun going by heading further into Omaha or nearby Lincoln. The Omaha Zoo has the world's largest indoor desert and is just a quick drive across the river. An hour southwest of Council Bluffs, Lincoln has Nebraska's most beloved free-to-visit attraction, the Sunken Gardens.
Finally, Council Bluffs has some of the best bars and restaurants in the area if you want to grab a bite and a drink. Some of the top picks within the city include Barley's, Buck Snort, 712 Eat + Drink, and LPL's Restaurant and Pub. Alternatively, Boxer Barbecue has some of the best ribs in town, or Mo Fish is the perfect place for fried catfish.