America's Most Expensive Travel Destination Is Filled With Luxurious Ski Resorts And Mountain Views Out West

When it comes to costly travel destinations, America has a few. There's the sun-kissed city of Santa Barbara, California's most expensive tourist destination, and the Atlantic-washed isles of Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard, which PR Newswire crowned the priciest summer destinations in the country. However, according to numbers from the personal finance news and advice publication, GoBankingRates, nowhere quite hits the bank account like Aspen.

Yep, this mountain-ringed resort town in the heart of the Colorado Rockies comes out top among the priciest vacation destinations in the United States. And, according to the statistics, it wasn't even close — GoBankingRates estimated the average cost of a three-night getaway to Aspen to be a credit-card-busting $2,708, which was over $260 more than the second-most expensive spot, the aforementioned Santa Barbara. What's perhaps even more shocking is that hefty price tag is for a stay in August, which isn't even the peak season in the skiing hub, a town that really hits its stride as the snows start to fall in December.

Truth is, Aspen shed its more affordable roots long ago. According to local news outlet Colorado Public Radio, what was once a rough mining town in the 1800s was transformed into a jet-setter getaway throughout the '80s and '90s. These days, it proudly flaunts top-of-the-range hotels bearing brand names like the Auberge Collection and St. Regis. It has some of the best skiing in the world, with slopes that are studded with champagne bars and chic raclette restaurants. And of course, the setting is simply stunning — you can gaze up at 11,000-foot-plus peaks from fine-dining bistros or ride gondolas to sundecks with views of the Rockies in all directions.