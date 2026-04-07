America's Most Expensive Travel Destination Is Filled With Luxurious Ski Resorts And Mountain Views Out West
When it comes to costly travel destinations, America has a few. There's the sun-kissed city of Santa Barbara, California's most expensive tourist destination, and the Atlantic-washed isles of Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard, which PR Newswire crowned the priciest summer destinations in the country. However, according to numbers from the personal finance news and advice publication, GoBankingRates, nowhere quite hits the bank account like Aspen.
Yep, this mountain-ringed resort town in the heart of the Colorado Rockies comes out top among the priciest vacation destinations in the United States. And, according to the statistics, it wasn't even close — GoBankingRates estimated the average cost of a three-night getaway to Aspen to be a credit-card-busting $2,708, which was over $260 more than the second-most expensive spot, the aforementioned Santa Barbara. What's perhaps even more shocking is that hefty price tag is for a stay in August, which isn't even the peak season in the skiing hub, a town that really hits its stride as the snows start to fall in December.
Truth is, Aspen shed its more affordable roots long ago. According to local news outlet Colorado Public Radio, what was once a rough mining town in the 1800s was transformed into a jet-setter getaway throughout the '80s and '90s. These days, it proudly flaunts top-of-the-range hotels bearing brand names like the Auberge Collection and St. Regis. It has some of the best skiing in the world, with slopes that are studded with champagne bars and chic raclette restaurants. And of course, the setting is simply stunning — you can gaze up at 11,000-foot-plus peaks from fine-dining bistros or ride gondolas to sundecks with views of the Rockies in all directions.
The uber-lux skiing in Aspen
In their quest to find the most expensive U.S. destinations of the moment, GoBankingRates looked at the most fundamental travel outgoings, from airfare to hotel rates. Not to mention, a permit for the local Aspen Snowmass domain was recently ranked the ninth most expensive in the country by winter sports website Snowbrains.com.
Let's put that into perspective, though. What you're paying for is access to a ski field that's often ranked as one of the best and most stylish in the world. There's not just one but four separate ski areas here, ranging from the beginner-friendly tree runs of Buttermilk all the way to the intermediate-to-advanced downhills of Aspen Mountain. Each comes with its own classy touches. You could ski up to the Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro in Aspen Snowmass for piste-side fine wines and views of the mighty 14,000-foot Maroon Bells. You could whiz by The Oasis, a Veuve Clicquot-stocked sun trap that's the first true ski-in Champagne bar in the world, according to luxury rental portal Travel En Vogue.
Then there are the acclaimed hotels that beckon below the slopes. The Hotel Jerome is top-rated on Tripadvisor and has been a staple of the town since its mining days in the late 19th century. Today, it's got a noir Western bar where Hunter S. Thompson once drank, a botanical spa with three treatment rooms, and a ski service that includes shuttles to and from the lifts and your very own private ski concierge.
You can't put a price on Aspen's mountain views
According to Colorado.com, the official tourism portal for the Centennial State, a local mantra states, "I came to Aspen for the winter, but stayed for the summer." It belies a likely reason why GoBankingRates found that the cost of a couples' airfare to Aspen exceeded $1,300, even in August. Summer is like a second peak season in this corner of the Rockies, thanks to epicurean food festivals, cultural events, and — most of all — the call of the mountains, which open to hikers and explorers as soon as the snow goes away.
Scenic hiking routes and fall foliage watching takes center stage here between June and October. The popular route up Smuggler Mountain offers a great payoff in terms of views. It's only 3 miles, but it lifts you high above the town to see it all from above. Leaf peepers will be pleased to hear that prices drop come the fall, while driving routes like Castle Creek Road or Independence Pass will take you through old mining settlements hemmed in by color-changing forests.
You also won't need to pull on the boots and trek for miles on end to get spectacular vistas. In fact, unreal views of the Maroon Bells, the most-photographed place in Colorado, are relatively easy to find. Simply ride the shuttle or hop in the car to reach the Maroon Bells Scenic Area, about 30-minute drive from town. A short 1-mile walk on a scenic path there will culminate with head-on views of the hulking massive reflected in a shimmering lake below.