California's Most Expensive Tourist Destination In 2025 Offers Renowned Views, Free Museums, And Scenic Trails

California captivates the imagination of travelers, thanks in large part to its diversity. In Southern California, you can surf and snowboard on the same day. In Central California, you can go whale watching and kayaking with sea otters. But it's not a state where things are cheap. A recent survey by GOBankingRates ranked the popular Californian city of Santa Barbara as second on its list of most expensive tourist destinations in America.

It's not entirely surprising to see Santa Barbara so high on the list; it's right next door to the celebrity hotspot of Montecito, where people like Oprah, Rob Lowe, and even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live. But that doesn't mean that you have to be rich to have a good time in Santa Barbara or that you should write it off entirely.

One of the best things about Santa Barbara is that it has lots of beautiful beaches, and they are free for everyone to enjoy. Butterfly Beach faces west and is a popular place to watch the sunset. If you want to go swimming, Leadbetter Beach is a good spot where the waves aren't too big. Haskell's Beach is a quiet beach with stunning tide pools. It's near The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, where there is free beach parking available to the public.