New Hampshire's Once-Thriving Settlement Was Abandoned And Transformed Into A Scenic Landmark

If you want to imagine what it was like to live in the early New England colonies, you can do so trail-side at the Monson Center in New Hampshire. Certainly, it's possible to glimpse American history at New Hampshire's 19th-century towns like Harrisville, but the former town of Monson was much older than that. In fact, according to the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, Monson was New Hampshire's oldest inland colonial settlement, which was active for just over 30 years in the mid-1700s before being abandoned. Luckily, the location was spared from development, and you can still see some relics of the original settlement today on scenic woodland trails.

There's no more than one intact, original house from the settlement at the Monson Center, but some stone walls and foundations lend the outline of what once stood. Monson was first settled in the 1730s, before New Hampshire was even a state. According to New Hampshire Magazine, Monson never evolved into a full-blown town (It didn't even have a schoolhouse.), and its residents began to desert it around 1770, though the exact reasons why aren't clear. For two centuries, the town was left to deteriorate. Before being swallowed up by new developments, though, a grassroots campaign saved what remained of the town in the 1990s, protecting the old foundations and quiet trails that mark the land today.