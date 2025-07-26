New Hampshire's Picturesque Town Is An Under-The-Radar Spot For An Authentic Glimpse At American History

Travel back in time to America's colonial past by visiting this former industrial town in New England. Located in the Monadnock region, under 16 miles from Keene and 47 miles from Manchester airport, Harrisville is a serene, rural place that offers an authentic escape into the past. Today, visitors can travel back in time to the 19th century due to the efforts of Historic Harrisville, a historic preservation charity set up in 1971 to conserve the history and nature within the surrounding village.

This under-the-radar historical landmark is one of the only examples of an industrial town that has kept its original vibe largely intact, allowing visitors to soak up that old-fashioned rural American charm. "We're like this little diamond hidden in the forest," Sam Rule, chef and general manager at Harrisville General Store, said in an interview with Will You Adventure. "I think it's a nice place for people to come and experience a way of life that isn't so common anymore," he continued.

Accommodation options within Harrisville itself are pretty limited, but you can stay at the Harrisville Inn, built in 1842, or Aldworth Manor, a rustic 19th-century manor house which hosts weddings and retreats in addition to renting rooms. And if you'd prefer to take advantage of being in the countryside, there's a campsite 7.3 miles away from town. Or perhaps you could stay in Jaffrey, another charming little town in New Hampshire that's only a 20-minute drive away.