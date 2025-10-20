New Hampshire's Friendly Little Town Is A Gorgeous Country Getaway Packed With New England Charm

Few places embody the beauty of New England quite like New Hampshire. It's one of the most scenic destinations in the U.S., boasting natural landscapes with timeless appeal. You can fill your days discovering hidden gems like Rhododendron State Park, an underrated botanical area with vibrant pathways, or you can venture into the White Mountain foothills for a getaway of beaches and cute villages. When planning your trip to this picturesque state, make sure to also carve out time for Hollis, a friendly little town and gorgeous country getaway with a storybook feel. Located along New Hampshire's southern border in Hillsborough County, Hollis welcomes you with quintessential New England allure, but its friendly community and small-town spirit are what make it especially inviting.

Tourists will find Hollis easy to reach. The closest airport is Manchester-Boston Regional, which is just 18 miles north, and big cities like Boston are just over 50 miles away. If you want to experience true countryside charm, consider staying at a cozy local inn, like Timber Post Bed & Breakfast. In winter, ski resorts make for excellent lodging, and thanks to Hollis' proximity to larger cities like Manchester and Nashua, you'll find plenty of well-known hotel chains like Marriott, Hilton, Holiday Inn, and Sheraton close by.