New Hampshire's Friendly Little Town Is A Gorgeous Country Getaway Packed With New England Charm
Few places embody the beauty of New England quite like New Hampshire. It's one of the most scenic destinations in the U.S., boasting natural landscapes with timeless appeal. You can fill your days discovering hidden gems like Rhododendron State Park, an underrated botanical area with vibrant pathways, or you can venture into the White Mountain foothills for a getaway of beaches and cute villages. When planning your trip to this picturesque state, make sure to also carve out time for Hollis, a friendly little town and gorgeous country getaway with a storybook feel. Located along New Hampshire's southern border in Hillsborough County, Hollis welcomes you with quintessential New England allure, but its friendly community and small-town spirit are what make it especially inviting.
Tourists will find Hollis easy to reach. The closest airport is Manchester-Boston Regional, which is just 18 miles north, and big cities like Boston are just over 50 miles away. If you want to experience true countryside charm, consider staying at a cozy local inn, like Timber Post Bed & Breakfast. In winter, ski resorts make for excellent lodging, and thanks to Hollis' proximity to larger cities like Manchester and Nashua, you'll find plenty of well-known hotel chains like Marriott, Hilton, Holiday Inn, and Sheraton close by.
Experience natural delights in Hollis
From rolling hills and lovely walking trails to pristine lakes, it's hard to beat New Hampshire's landscapes. In fact, the best part about Hollis is that there's no bad time to visit. With a calendar full of things to do and events to attend, the town is a year-round destination. The beloved Beaver Brook Trail, for instance, is a must-visit attraction no matter the season. You can spend hours cross-country skiing in the colder months, while in autumn, you'll see a burst of fall colors and foliage. In summer, this beginner-friendly trail is perfect for relaxed hikes. Neither treacherous nor overwhelming, it takes approximately an hour and a half to complete and is around 4 miles long.
Hollis is also a wonderful place to introduce the little ones to the simple joys of locally grown fruit. Every June, the town celebrates the Strawberry Festival at Monument Square. It's been a tradition since at least 1946 and gives visitors the chance to try freshly baked strawberry shortcakes, whipped cream, ice cream, and other seasonal treats. You can head to the fields for some good old strawberry picking, attend live gigs, mingle with locals, and browse through books in the well-stocked library. Kids will also find plenty of space to play games and have fun.
Join Hollis locals for seasonal celebrations
The festivities in Hollis, New Hampshire continue well into the fall. Every October, the town comes together to celebrate the Hollis Apple Festival at Hollis Town Common. Here, you can enjoy performances by the Hollis Town Band, participate in half marathons, dig into homemade apple pies, and try other delicious tidbits.
If you want to learn about the region's heritage and culture, there's no better occasion than Hollis Old Home Days. This event began in 1899 to honor local history, art, and traditions and has since played a big part in bringing the community together. It takes place each September at the Lawrence Barn Community Center and has something for everyone. You can stroll through booths selling handmade goods and souvenirs, try local delicacies, and immerse yourself in the town's thriving art scene. You can even hop on a hot air balloon and get an aerial view of the town's stunning beauty. Kids can also participate in immersive, creative activities. Hollis is known for its genuine hospitality and will make you feel instantly at home, no matter when you visit.