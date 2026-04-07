Europe's Scenic Hiking Shines At This Mountainous Country With Easy Public Transport To Trailheads

Among adventurous travelers, it's pretty common knowledge that Switzerland is one of Europe's 10 best hiking destinations. But hiking here is not just a hobby — it's a daily activity, with 80% of the Swiss population using hiking trails for either pleasure or transit. With over 40,000 miles of trails, the country offers an extensive network of routes, many of which are easy to get to via public transport. These trails are clearly marked by over 50,000 signs, managed by some 1,500 Swiss volunteers. So, for the locals, hiking is undeniably a part of their culture, with many using these trails to exercise, connect with nature, and commute from village to village.

Switzerland also has extensive, efficient, and punctual public transport. Most visitors fly into Zurich Airport, the country's largest airport and a major transportation center. Zurich is an ideal gateway for hikers looking for a variety of transport options to reach the scenic beauty of the Swiss Alps. In particular, the Swiss railway system is well connected, with easy access to the trails themselves. This means hikers can often start their trek directly from the train station and return to the same location without ever needing to use a car.

In Switzerland, the colors of trail markings describe the different types of trails. Blue signs are for Alpine trails, which are usually suited to more experienced hikers. Meanwhile, plain yellow signs indicate standard hiking trails. On these trail signs, the number of digits shows the route type. A single number marks one of the seven national routes, two numbers refer to one of the 60-plus regional routes, and three numbers show countless local routes.