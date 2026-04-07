Europe's Scenic Hiking Shines At This Mountainous Country With Easy Public Transport To Trailheads
Among adventurous travelers, it's pretty common knowledge that Switzerland is one of Europe's 10 best hiking destinations. But hiking here is not just a hobby — it's a daily activity, with 80% of the Swiss population using hiking trails for either pleasure or transit. With over 40,000 miles of trails, the country offers an extensive network of routes, many of which are easy to get to via public transport. These trails are clearly marked by over 50,000 signs, managed by some 1,500 Swiss volunteers. So, for the locals, hiking is undeniably a part of their culture, with many using these trails to exercise, connect with nature, and commute from village to village.
Switzerland also has extensive, efficient, and punctual public transport. Most visitors fly into Zurich Airport, the country's largest airport and a major transportation center. Zurich is an ideal gateway for hikers looking for a variety of transport options to reach the scenic beauty of the Swiss Alps. In particular, the Swiss railway system is well connected, with easy access to the trails themselves. This means hikers can often start their trek directly from the train station and return to the same location without ever needing to use a car.
In Switzerland, the colors of trail markings describe the different types of trails. Blue signs are for Alpine trails, which are usually suited to more experienced hikers. Meanwhile, plain yellow signs indicate standard hiking trails. On these trail signs, the number of digits shows the route type. A single number marks one of the seven national routes, two numbers refer to one of the 60-plus regional routes, and three numbers show countless local routes.
Explore the trails of Central Switzerland
One of the easiest hikes to reach from Zurich is Mount Rigi, often called the "Queen of the Mountains." You can travel from Zurich to Goldau via Arth Goldau train station and arrive in about 50 minutes. From there, you begin the Rigi Panoramic Trail by hopping aboard the historic Rigi Kulm cogwheel train, which offers beautiful views of the Swiss Alps and surrounding countryside.
The trailhead starts at Rigi Wölfertschen-First station and follows a former railroad track-turned-path. Over the 4.5-mile trek, which is suitable for beginners, you'll be rewarded with panoramic views of Lake Lucerne, Lake Zug, and a decommissioned railway bridge called the Unterstetten Bridge. The trail ends near the stunning Rigi Scheidegg viewpoint, where you can take the Kräbel-Rigi Scheidegg cable car. After that, a short train ride from Kräbel Station takes you back to Goldau; from there, you can easily return to Zurich or travel to another destination.
You may want to consider heading to the family-friendly mountain Sattel-Hochstuckli. Part-ski resort, this area also offers a range of other activities, including hiking, tubing, tobogganing, walking on a suspension bridge, or stepping aboard the world's first rotating gondola — which you can even reserve for dinner. Getting here is easy, too: Jump on the S31 train at Arth Goldau station and you'll arrive in 10 minutes. From there, it's just a short walk to the gondola to start your adventure. Each hike is a bit different with regard to terrain and difficulty level, however, so make sure you pack the best gear for taking on vacation for hiking. For added safety, download both the Rega emergency app and a hiking app that displays maps without Wi-Fi coverage, such as SchweizMobil.
Trek the Swiss Alps hikes in the Bernese Highlands
Elsewhere in Switzerland, you can visit Lauterbrunnen, which offers some of the most stunning hikes in the country, with lakes, striking waterfalls, and cliffs as your backdrop. Known as the "Valley of the 72 waterfalls," this is a favorite starting point for many hikers, and it can be reached in under 90 minutes from the capital city, Bern. From here, hikers can explore Switzerland's beautiful secret waterfall valley, which offers falls and landscapes said to have inspired J.R.R. Tolkien while writing "The Lord of the Rings."
Another hike circles one of Switzerland's best lakes, with panoramic views, snowy mountaintops, and a cable car. A beginner friendly option that still feels like a hardcore alpine hike, this trail leads you to scenic views of the Oeschinensee Lake. From Kandersteg train station, you can take the Oeschinensee cable car to the top. From there, enjoy a variety of lakeside hikes or challenge yourself with more advanced treks. As with other hikes in Switzerland, the cable car is part of the public transport system, and hikers can return to the village by cable car and train.
Generally, most trails are free to access, but you should be prepared to pay for transport costs associated with cable cars and cogwheel trains. If you're an avid hiker, consider buying a Swiss Travel Pass, as this will give you unlimited access to the transport network and discounts on many popular attractions, including over 500 museums throughout the country.