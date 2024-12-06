Switzerland's Beautiful Secret Waterfall Valley Boasts One Of Europe's Largest Glacial Falls

Switzerland is full of natural beauty that any outdoorsy traveler simply must experience in real life. Between the beautiful streets of Lucerne and Zurich to the thrilling adventures in the Swiss Alps, there's really something for everyone traveling to the country. And if you're a big fan of finding hidden gems, you can uncover some breathtaking hidden waterfalls in the Lauterbrunnen Valley. Trümmelbach Falls are the largest underground waterfalls in Europe — and the only ones that are actually open to the public — making them an impressive (and magical) sight to behold.

The Lauterbrunnen Valley, in the Bernese Oberland region of Switzerland, is one of the places in the Swiss Alps that becomes a winter wonderland when the weather gets cold. During spring, summer, and autumn, however, it's a fantastic place to hike and discover some stunning sites in the great outdoors. To get to Trümmelbach Falls, you can either drive or take a bus from Lauterbrunnen. If you are physically able and fancy a hike, visitors can also walk part of the way to Trümmelbach Falls, which is only a little over 2 miles (one way) from the trailhead in Lauterbrunnen. Touring the falls costs a few Swiss francs (but pets and children under four are not permitted) and generally requires at least two hours to half a day to experience them fully. Since the weather can get quite cold and dangerous in the winter, the falls are only open to the public from April to early November.