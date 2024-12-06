Switzerland's Beautiful Secret Waterfall Valley Boasts One Of Europe's Largest Glacial Falls
Switzerland is full of natural beauty that any outdoorsy traveler simply must experience in real life. Between the beautiful streets of Lucerne and Zurich to the thrilling adventures in the Swiss Alps, there's really something for everyone traveling to the country. And if you're a big fan of finding hidden gems, you can uncover some breathtaking hidden waterfalls in the Lauterbrunnen Valley. Trümmelbach Falls are the largest underground waterfalls in Europe — and the only ones that are actually open to the public — making them an impressive (and magical) sight to behold.
The Lauterbrunnen Valley, in the Bernese Oberland region of Switzerland, is one of the places in the Swiss Alps that becomes a winter wonderland when the weather gets cold. During spring, summer, and autumn, however, it's a fantastic place to hike and discover some stunning sites in the great outdoors. To get to Trümmelbach Falls, you can either drive or take a bus from Lauterbrunnen. If you are physically able and fancy a hike, visitors can also walk part of the way to Trümmelbach Falls, which is only a little over 2 miles (one way) from the trailhead in Lauterbrunnen. Touring the falls costs a few Swiss francs (but pets and children under four are not permitted) and generally requires at least two hours to half a day to experience them fully. Since the weather can get quite cold and dangerous in the winter, the falls are only open to the public from April to early November.
Trümmelbach Falls is one of many waterfalls in the Lauterbrunnen Valley
Trümmelbach Falls is not just one waterfall — it's actually a collection of 10 waterfalls all located (at least partially) underground and created by the melted water coming from the glaciers of the Swiss mountains. To see the falls, visitors can take an elevator to the top (or, if they're ambitious, the stairs) and walk down via man-made pathways and platforms. Not only is the rushing water a powerful sight but visitors can also view the interesting rock formations created over centuries of erosion. Trümmelbach Falls is also part of Lauterbrunnen Valley's so-called "72 waterfalls," which include Staubbach Falls, Aegertenbach Falls, and Mürrenbach Falls. Although the platforms make exploring easier, the highest cascade in Trümmelbach Falls is about 950 feet, so it's important to wear appropriate clothing and shoes (and not let a fear of heights get the best of you).
The Lauterbrunnen Valley is also close to the Interlaken area and the mountain town of Grindelwald, which is full of adventures and breathtaking views in its own right. Exploring Lauterbrunnen, particularly the villages of Wengen and Mürren, is also worth the trip. The same goes for traveling to Grindelwald (which is less than 30 minutes away) to enjoy all the thrilling experiences that can be had in the Alps. The general Interlaken area of Switzerland is also famous for its many hiking trails that are accessible to both beginner and advanced hikers, as well as adventurous experiences and delicious food. If you want to plan a trip to Lauterbrunnen Valley or Grindelwald, be sure to check our guide about the common mistakes tourists make in Switzerland.