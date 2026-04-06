Florida's Walkable Outdoor Entertainment Oasis Is A Kissimmee Gem With Restaurants, Shops, And A Water Park
If you're heading down to Central Florida, it's a good bet that you're visiting Walt Disney World Resort. It can be a wonderful vacation — however, if you need a break from costumed characters and massive crowds, there is another destination only a few miles away where you can go for great outdoor shopping, dining, and even a water park full of slides and a wave pool.
The Promenade at Sunset Walk is an entertainment oasis with tons to see and do if you're not into theme parks or if you're just looking for something different. There are numerous streets to wander through this walkable shopping complex, right out in the sunshine, as well as activities like free pilates classes, car and truck shows, and more. There's a wide array of dining spots to fill you up, escape rooms, and even a little train to take you around the area if you don't feel like walking.
The Promenade at Sunset Walk is in Kissimmee, around 25 miles from Orlando International Airport. If you're visiting Florida, it's a good idea to rent a car — both to get from the airport to Sunset Walk, and to explore more of the state, which many travel experts are choosing as an affordable getaway. It's also right next to the Margaritaville Resort Orlando, if you want to stay close by.
Dining and shopping at Sunset Walk in Kissimmee, Florida
On Reddit, you can find an abundance of locals and visitors alike recommending this entertainment hub. As one wrote, "They have movies, food, arcade, vintage cars etc. We love it as locals!" It helps that there's no shortage of dining options when the cravings strike. 7 Brew Coffee has all the beverages you need for a quick pick-me-up. Estefan Kitchen Orlando from Gloria and Emilio Estefan features Cuban cuisine and live music, and Lizzie's Memphis Style BBQ has ribs, burgers, and sandwiches. You can also find ice cream, Korean barbecue, a steakhouse, wraps and salads, sushi, and more. If you're looking to catch a movie, Studio Movie Grill has food and drinks to consume while you watch.
While there are some staples like Skechers and It'Sugar at Sunset Walk, the area is also home to some more unique stores. You can check out the Cotton Candy ATM, which is open all day and night in the lobby of the Margaritaville Resort. There, you can design art made of cotton candy and watch it being spun before tucking into your sugary feast.
If you or your kids are into gaming, GameTime boasts an arcade with an abundance of games, as well as a restaurant and sports bar. Naples Soap Company has natural body butters and bath products, as well as sun care to prevent and treat your Florida sunburn. You can also visit Everything Lights Up, a unique kiosk with all sorts of LED-lit items like bubble wands and hats to enjoy into the evening hours.
Sunset Walk's Island H2O Water Park and more
The offerings at Sunset Walk go beyond food and shopping, however. You can visit the Island H2O Water Park, which is packed with activities for kids and kids at heart. There are all types of water slides, including a water boomerang, a relay race slide, a high-speed water tube, and more. You can drift down the Chat Creek Lazy River, or even play sports like basketball in a pool. There is a wave pool, and even a private pool for people 21 and over, so adults can relax while the kids play.
When you're done splashing around, there are two places for snacks and drinks: Megabytes, which serves burgers and pizzas, and Castaway Cantina, where you can enjoy Mexican-inspired fare. Island H2O Water Park is typically open from March through October and stays open rain or shine, although severe weather will temporarily close its attractions. If all the rides shut down for safety reasons for over an hour, or if it happens three or more times a day, you will be given a return ticket for a different day.
For a drier adrenaline rush, you can hit the Sunset Walk Slingshot, which is a 240-foot-tall ride that slings you over 360 feet high at up to 100 miles per hour. Check out the Escapology escape rooms, take your kids on the Pearl Express Train Tour around the stores and restaurants, or enjoy bungee trampolines. If that's not enough, the fun doesn't have to stop at Sunset Walk. You're only around seven miles from the eclectic Old Town Theme Park, which might make you feel like you've stepped back in time to the 1950s.