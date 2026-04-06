Florida's Walkable Outdoor Entertainment Oasis Is A Kissimmee Gem With Restaurants, Shops, And A Water Park

If you're heading down to Central Florida, it's a good bet that you're visiting Walt Disney World Resort. It can be a wonderful vacation — however, if you need a break from costumed characters and massive crowds, there is another destination only a few miles away where you can go for great outdoor shopping, dining, and even a water park full of slides and a wave pool.

The Promenade at Sunset Walk is an entertainment oasis with tons to see and do if you're not into theme parks or if you're just looking for something different. There are numerous streets to wander through this walkable shopping complex, right out in the sunshine, as well as activities like free pilates classes, car and truck shows, and more. There's a wide array of dining spots to fill you up, escape rooms, and even a little train to take you around the area if you don't feel like walking.

The Promenade at Sunset Walk is in Kissimmee, around 25 miles from Orlando International Airport. If you're visiting Florida, it's a good idea to rent a car — both to get from the airport to Sunset Walk, and to explore more of the state, which many travel experts are choosing as an affordable getaway. It's also right next to the Margaritaville Resort Orlando, if you want to stay close by.