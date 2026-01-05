Many Travel Experts Are Choosing One Southern State As America's Best Affordable Getaway

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In today's hectic world, we all need a vacation. You might have entertained the thought of potential places to visit on your next getaway, but there are always finances to consider. It's good to know that despite all the high costs and hidden fees we rack up while traveling, there are still wonderful travel destinations that won't drain your wallet. Luckily, Florida is a desirable vacation hotspot for many and is actually considered the most affordable among many travel experts.

A study by GOBankingRates found Florida destinations to be the least expensive among 55 top vacation destinations in America. Of Florida's cities, Clearwater is the most budget-friendly. Orlando and Kissimmee also made the cut, with a two-person vacation costing around $1,600. Central Florida is an attractive spot for travelers seeking budget-friendly activities, exciting outdoor attractions, and a fantastic food scene, with affordable hotel stays averaging $130 per night in the Orlando-Kissimmee area. Other Florida cities that made the list, in order of affordability, were Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Naples, and Miami Beach.

Florida has long been a coveted getaway, so it's reassuring that travel experts agree the Sunshine State is among the best and most affordable vacation destinations in America. Travel expert Angie Orth recommends Kissimmee because of its variety of vacation rentals, while Amy West recommends Tampa for its affordable activities. Aside from sticking to affordable options in Florida, there are precautions you can take to keep travel expenses within your means. For example, if you plan to sightsee all day, there's no point in booking an expensive hotel, since you'll barely be there to enjoy the luxurious amenities. Focus on budget-friendly choices, such as the Quality Inn. You can find low-cost hotels near Kissimmee starting at $63 per night.