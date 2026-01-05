Many Travel Experts Are Choosing One Southern State As America's Best Affordable Getaway
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In today's hectic world, we all need a vacation. You might have entertained the thought of potential places to visit on your next getaway, but there are always finances to consider. It's good to know that despite all the high costs and hidden fees we rack up while traveling, there are still wonderful travel destinations that won't drain your wallet. Luckily, Florida is a desirable vacation hotspot for many and is actually considered the most affordable among many travel experts.
A study by GOBankingRates found Florida destinations to be the least expensive among 55 top vacation destinations in America. Of Florida's cities, Clearwater is the most budget-friendly. Orlando and Kissimmee also made the cut, with a two-person vacation costing around $1,600. Central Florida is an attractive spot for travelers seeking budget-friendly activities, exciting outdoor attractions, and a fantastic food scene, with affordable hotel stays averaging $130 per night in the Orlando-Kissimmee area. Other Florida cities that made the list, in order of affordability, were Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Naples, and Miami Beach.
Florida has long been a coveted getaway, so it's reassuring that travel experts agree the Sunshine State is among the best and most affordable vacation destinations in America. Travel expert Angie Orth recommends Kissimmee because of its variety of vacation rentals, while Amy West recommends Tampa for its affordable activities. Aside from sticking to affordable options in Florida, there are precautions you can take to keep travel expenses within your means. For example, if you plan to sightsee all day, there's no point in booking an expensive hotel, since you'll barely be there to enjoy the luxurious amenities. Focus on budget-friendly choices, such as the Quality Inn. You can find low-cost hotels near Kissimmee starting at $63 per night.
Take advantage of Florida's affordable destinations
While staying in heavily touristed areas like Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Tampa, stay away from tourist traps and opt for local hotspots (think boat parades and pirate festivals). This will help you avoid overpriced venues and discover hidden gems you might never have encountered if you had stuck to the same theme parks you visited before. Besides the Busch Gardens, Tampa-Saint Pete has art museums, casinos, state parks, and a riverwalk brimming with shops and restaurants.
If you are tired of seeing Mickey every time you visit Orlando, choose a trip to the Kennedy Space Center or a water park instead. Float down the river at Kelly Park-Rock Springs or take an adventurous airboat ride through the swamp. Although hotels and dining around certain tourist attractions might be affordable, be aware of the most expensive times to avoid Disney World, like Christmas and New Year's Eve. However, even during the busier summer season, Florida hotel prices remain more affordable than in places like Boston, which averages $320 a night.
Beyond these affordable destinations, Florida offers a world of natural beauty and entertainment to discover. Some Emerald Coast cities have also received recent recognition from Expedia for destinations like Fort Walton Beach, because of the incredible activities available and relaxing atmosphere. Fort Walton's endless white-sand beaches and lively downtown area draw thousands of visitors each year. Nearby Destin is a seaside Gulf Coast gem with cute beachfront cottages and fine, powdery sand where you can kayak, fish, and snorkel on a budget. If you like the Destin-Fort Walton Beach area, consider other coastal towns in the Panhandle, such as Panama City Beach, where hotel rates average $184 and start at $38 a night, at the time of this writing.