Situated Between St. Louis And Kansas City Is Missouri's Scenic Nature Preserve For Camping And Fishing

The Show Me State offers travelers an abundance of unspoiled nature. Picturesque rivers, scenic trails, and plenty of trout fishing enrich its five best state parks to go camping. It seems almost selfish to add more to the list, but the Whetstone Creek Conservation Area continues Missouri's knack for outdoor gems. Its prairies, woodlands, lakes, and a stream merge to create a nature preserve ideal for camping, fishing, and a weekend away.

The 5,207-acre Eden became a conservation area in 1976, after serving for most of the 20th century as a cattle ranch, with a bison enclosure thrown into the mix. Animals roaming the property have shrunk since then, comprising smaller species like rabbits and quail, as well as a managed deer population. The property has, to no one's surprise, become a magnet for hunters. If they're not hunting or spending time at the shooting ranges, they're likely conducting field trial events for their pooches (think of it as a decathlon for gundogs).

At the heart of the preserve lies the area's namesake stream, which snakes through the landscape, providing a bucolic ambiance and a home for 20 species of fish. The conservation area offers an ideal detour on a trip to Columbia, an artsy college town called the "Athens of Missouri" that's less than an hour away. It's also just a few hours from both St. Louis and Kansas City, making it an easy spot for a natural retreat. "This is a beautiful area with opportunities for fishing, hunting, and trapping," one visitor wrote in a Google review. "We don't do any of those things, but we did enjoy the scenery and being out in nature! There are several small lakes on the property, and the old barns are awesome!"