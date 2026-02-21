Missouri's 5 Best State Parks To Go Camping, According To Reviews

One thing to keep in mind as we visit each of Missouri's top-rated parks is that they all have an average rating of 4.8 stars at the time of this writing. So, we ranked them based on the number of reviews. This also means that, no matter which one you visit (even if it's just for the day), you're sure to enjoy yourself as much as possible. Best of all, for our first pick, Bennett Spring State Park, you're just 40 minutes south of Ha Ha Tonka, so you can easily add both parks to your itinerary.

When reading through the 4,000+ Google reviews for Bennett Spring, the topic that comes up the most is trout fishing. According to visitors, fly fishing anglers must make the pilgrimage to this park for the abundance of rainbow trout and other species. Since the state keeps the water stocked with fish, there's always something to catch. However, keep in mind that because Bennett Spring is such a well-known fly fishing paradise, the area can get crowded, especially on weekends and holidays.

To reserve a campground at a Missouri state park, you must use the iCampMO booking system. Bennett Spring has five different campgrounds throughout the park, which can accommodate both tents and RVs. Four of them have restrooms and showers, but only campground No. 1 has a dump station if you're RVing. It's also the only campground open year-round, while the others are closed for the winter. The website mentions that there is a significant uphill travel required to reach campgrounds two through five, so plan accordingly. Campground No. 2 is the most rustic, as it only has water access, but no bathrooms, showers, or other amenities.