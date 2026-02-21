Missouri's 5 Best State Parks To Go Camping, According To Reviews
If you've never spent much time in Missouri, you should know that it's far more than just Kansas City and St. Louis. In fact, the Show Me State is full of wonderful green spaces, which are perfect for a camping getaway. Whether you love RVing or pitching a tent, you can find all kinds of campgrounds in every corner of the state.
But with so many options within the state park system, how can you determine which ones are the best for camping? We're here to help by curating a list of our top five picks. But first and foremost, it's imperative to know that not all Missouri state parks allow camping. For example, Ha Ha Tonka State Park, home to Missouri's abandoned European castle hidden in the Ozarks, is highly rated but doesn't have any traditional campgrounds. Similarly, while Missouri's largest state park, which features a dazzling lake and recreation, does allow camping, it's not as well-rated as the five we chose.
So, get your backpack and sleeping bag ready, and let's go explore Missouri's five best state parks to go camping!
Bennett Spring State Park
One thing to keep in mind as we visit each of Missouri's top-rated parks is that they all have an average rating of 4.8 stars at the time of this writing. So, we ranked them based on the number of reviews. This also means that, no matter which one you visit (even if it's just for the day), you're sure to enjoy yourself as much as possible. Best of all, for our first pick, Bennett Spring State Park, you're just 40 minutes south of Ha Ha Tonka, so you can easily add both parks to your itinerary.
When reading through the 4,000+ Google reviews for Bennett Spring, the topic that comes up the most is trout fishing. According to visitors, fly fishing anglers must make the pilgrimage to this park for the abundance of rainbow trout and other species. Since the state keeps the water stocked with fish, there's always something to catch. However, keep in mind that because Bennett Spring is such a well-known fly fishing paradise, the area can get crowded, especially on weekends and holidays.
To reserve a campground at a Missouri state park, you must use the iCampMO booking system. Bennett Spring has five different campgrounds throughout the park, which can accommodate both tents and RVs. Four of them have restrooms and showers, but only campground No. 1 has a dump station if you're RVing. It's also the only campground open year-round, while the others are closed for the winter. The website mentions that there is a significant uphill travel required to reach campgrounds two through five, so plan accordingly. Campground No. 2 is the most rustic, as it only has water access, but no bathrooms, showers, or other amenities.
Roaring River State Park
Our number two pick is almost tied with our number one, as Roaring River State Park has just under 4,000 Google reviews at the time of this writing. However, rather than being in the center of the state, this park is located at the southern border, just over an hour west of Branson, the "Las Vegas of the Midwest." So, if you're traveling to Missouri from another state, the easiest way to reach Roaring River is to fly into the tiny airport in Branson or the larger one up north near Springfield.
As with Bennett Spring, one of the main attractions at this park is the fishing, as it's the second of three parks that are stocked with rainbow trout throughout the fishing season. Many visitors highlight how enjoyable it is to catch trout. But if you forgot your angling equipment, don't worry. The park store has rods, reels, and other supplies, and you can even purchase a fishing license for your stay. Beyond fishing, the park also has miles of hiking trails, gorgeous scenery, and even a lodge with a full-service restaurant.
Roaring River State Park has three campgrounds, but only campgrounds No. 1 and No. 3 are suitable for RVing. Those campgrounds have dump stations, electrical hookups, and even laundry machines available if you're planning an extended stay. All three campgrounds have showers for added convenience. As with Bennett Spring, campground No. 1 is open all year round, while the other campgrounds are closed for the winter.
Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park
Our next pick for the best Missouri state park for camping is another twofer. While Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park has a lot to offer by itself, it's also right next to the sprawling Mark Twain National Forest in the Ozarks, meaning it's easy to explore (and camp) in both parks, just in case you're looking for the ultimate Missouri adventure. At the time of this writing, Johnson's Shut-Ins has over 2,800 Google reviews backing up its 4.8-star status.
If you're curious about the name of this park, it refers to the geological landscape. A "shut-in" is similar to a gorge; a narrow stretch of erosion-resistant rock that "shuts in" the water naturally. The name Johnson refers to a family of homesteaders who settled in the area, although they were actually named the Johnstons. So, it's no surprise that the rocky areas are the main attractions of this park, as swimming is allowed, albeit at one's own risk. In fact, most of the reviews for the park mention the need to wear water shoes, as the rocks are slippery and tough. Life jackets are also highly recommended if you're going in the water near the shut-ins.
Unlike the other state parks we've seen so far, all five of the campgrounds at Johnson's Shut-Ins are open all year round. They also all have water access, showers, restrooms, and picnic shelters. Loops 1 and 2 are ideal for RVing, as they offer electrical and water hookups, and Loop 1 even has a dump station. There are also laundry machines and a camp store at Loop 2. Loop 5 is walk-in only, so RVs or car campers need not reserve a spot.
Onondaga Cave State Park
One of the best ways to explore Missouri's five best state parks for camping is to take a road trip to hit them all. Alternatively, you can take a "Cave State" road trip to uncover four of Missouri's most iconic caverns, including our number-four pick, Onondaga Cave State Park. At the time of this writing, the park has over 1,400 Google reviews.
As the name suggests, the main attraction of this state park is Onondaga Cave. However, there is also Cathedral Cave if you want to experience both of them during your stay. Either way, you'll have to book a tour. Tours cost $23 per adult (13 and up) for Onondaga and $15 for Cathedral. Children between 6 and 12 are $13 and $10, respectively, and kids under 6 are free. The Onondaga Cave tour lasts about an hour and 15 minutes, and the mile-long trail is illuminated with lights. The Cathedral Cave tour lasts about two hours, including a strenuous hike to the cave opening, and it's not illuminated inside. Both caves are cold throughout the year, so the site recommends dressing appropriately.
There is only one campground available at Onondaga Cave, and while it's open all year round, the showers and water stations are only open from April 1 to October 31. There is a dump station, laundry machines, an amphitheater, and a playground on-site as well. During the peak season, the park hosts nature programs, making it an ideal choice for camping with kids.
Sam A. Baker State Park
Although Sam A. Baker State Park might be our final pick, it's still tied with the rest of Missouri's best state parks with a 4.8-star rating on Google with just over 1,200 reviews. This particular park has a little something for everyone: hiking trails, rivers and streams for boats and canoes, fishing spots, and even horseback riding trails if you're planning on bringing a four-legged friend along on your camping expedition. There's even the Mudlick Mountain Grill, which sits next to the park store, and it offers hot breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Reading through the reviews, most visitors take advantage of the campgrounds and lodging options at the park. One reviewer mentioned the incredible lake views from a deluxe cabin onsite, while others remarked that the campsites are clean, well-maintained, and devoid of crowds. So, if you're looking to explore Missouri's natural wonders and want plenty of room to yourself, Sam A. Baker State Park is one of the best options within the state.
There are three campgrounds at the park, but one of them is intended for equestrian use. Campground No. 1 is ideal if you're planning on boating or canoeing, as it has a boat ramp. Both non-equestrian sites are great for tents and RVs, as they have dump stations, electrical hookups, showers, and restrooms. Campground No. 1 also has laundry machines for extended stays. Campground No. 2 is open all year, while the other campground is only open from April 1 to October 31. If you're planning on using the equestrian site, it's open from March 1 to November 30.
Methodology
For this list, we focused on two primary criteria. First, we had to verify that a state park allowed camping. Multiple options, such as Ha Ha Tonka and Castlewood State Park, were also highly rated with 4.8 stars, but since they didn't have any campgrounds, we couldn't include them.
The second criterion was online ratings. As we mentioned, each of the parks on our list has 4.8 stars on Google, so we ranked them in order from most to least reviews. Finally, we wanted to feature parks that worked well for both tent and RV camping. Fortunately, all of the top-rated options we found fit that criteria.