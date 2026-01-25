Missouri's Wealthiest Suburb Outside St. Louis Has Lush Country Clubs, Luxurious Shops, And Small-Town Charm

Missouri is home to a number of truly stunning destinations. From the St. Louis neighborhood known as The Hill, Missouri's little Italy with quaint shops and authentic cuisine, to the scenic city of Ellington hidden in the Ozark Mountains with a gorgeous deep blue spring, there is so much to be discovered in the Show Me State. One such place is the wealthiest suburb on the outskirts of St. Louis, Frontenac. Known for high-end shopping and dining, this upscale suburb is truly one to see if you're looking for a luxurious getaway in Missouri.

With many elegant neighborhoods, you may be surprised to learn that this area also boasts a small-town charm despite its affluent reputation, thanks to its unique blend of history, culture, and modern living. If the Ritz-Carlton in town isn't for you, there's an academy built in the 1840s, a beautiful city hall that serves as a major community center, and a peaceful park perfect for families. On Niche, Frontenac is ranked A+ and considered "one of the best places to live in Missouri." Besides, it's a top spot for visitors, too, thanks to its upscale amenities and activities.