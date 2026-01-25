Missouri's Wealthiest Suburb Outside St. Louis Has Lush Country Clubs, Luxurious Shops, And Small-Town Charm
Missouri is home to a number of truly stunning destinations. From the St. Louis neighborhood known as The Hill, Missouri's little Italy with quaint shops and authentic cuisine, to the scenic city of Ellington hidden in the Ozark Mountains with a gorgeous deep blue spring, there is so much to be discovered in the Show Me State. One such place is the wealthiest suburb on the outskirts of St. Louis, Frontenac. Known for high-end shopping and dining, this upscale suburb is truly one to see if you're looking for a luxurious getaway in Missouri.
With many elegant neighborhoods, you may be surprised to learn that this area also boasts a small-town charm despite its affluent reputation, thanks to its unique blend of history, culture, and modern living. If the Ritz-Carlton in town isn't for you, there's an academy built in the 1840s, a beautiful city hall that serves as a major community center, and a peaceful park perfect for families. On Niche, Frontenac is ranked A+ and considered "one of the best places to live in Missouri." Besides, it's a top spot for visitors, too, thanks to its upscale amenities and activities.
Country clubs and shopping in Frontenac, Missouri
There are plenty of gorgeous country clubs right on Frontenac's doorstep, making it a good place to stay if you're looking for somewhere that'll give you the opportunity to spend time outdoors. The stunning Westwood Country Club sits less than 3 miles from Frontenac proper, providing the area's residents with upscale golfing, dining, and recreational experiences. Alternatively, St. Louis Country Club, Bogey Golf Club, Deer Creek Club, and Old Warson Country Club all sit within a 10-mile drive.
When it comes to shopping, Frontenac has you covered. Be sure to head to Plaza Frontenac, where you can find a wide range of stores and restaurants. Home to some of Missouri's only luxury stores, you can find names such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Tiffany & Co. Not all the shops here are high-end, though, making it a shopping destination that is just as attractive for those hoping to enjoy the high life without splashing the cash. From a Tempur-Pedic flagship store to Nike and Lululemon, there's something for everyone here.
Things to know before visiting Frontenac, Missouri
While visiting the area, you may also want to plan a trip to nearby Perryville, a family-friendly city filled with art, hiking trails, and historic charm, located around 80 miles south of St. Louis — creating a varied juxtaposition for a multi-city trip. Frontenac is also just a short 10-mile drive from St. Louis Lambert International Airport, making it a convenient destination for visitors from out of state. From here, many visitors opt to rent a car or hop in a cab or ride-share into the neighborhood.
While there are many hotels in the surrounding area of St. Louis, there is only one that is located in Frontenac. A testament to the upscale vibe here, this hotel is none other than the Hilton St. Louis Frontenac. This upscale, elegant hotel offers a range of amenities, including an on-site restaurant, a fitness center, and an outdoor pool. As of this writing, rooms start at about $144 per night.
When planning your trip to Frontenac, it's best to visit between late May and early July, or late July through late September. At these times of year, the temperature ranges from 55 to 89 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Weather Spark, ideal for enjoying outdoor activities at the various country clubs or, if it's too hot, heading inside for a walk around the shops. Be sure to bring a light jacket for cooler evenings, comfortable walking shoes, and sun protection if you plan to visit during the summer.