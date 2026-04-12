Indiana's Lush Lake Just Outside Bloomington Has A Family-Friendly Swim Beach, Fishing, And Trails
The state of Indiana is rich in many things: cornfields, freight trains that stretch for miles, and more than 1,000 lakes. Large bodies of water are scattered throughout the state, though you'll find the highest concentration in the north, thanks to retreating glaciers during the Ice Age. Up in the northeast corner, Noble County is famous for its 117 lakes. Not all of them permit water sports, but if you love to paddle a canoe or putter around in a motorboat, the Hoosier State gives you enough options to fill a decade.
One shimmering specimen is Lake Lemon, a large public reservoir near the college town of Bloomington. At 1,650 acres, Lake Lemon is the 11th largest lake in the state. The reservoir was created in 1953 as the primary water supply for Bloomington, although it now serves as a backup. From above, Lake Lemon looks kind of like a bird with outstretched wings, and its curving shoreline measures a full 24 miles. Large swathes of this lake are lush with lily pads, and the horizons are composed of forest and rolling hills. There are also some striking sights: A high railroad bridge crosses one inlet in the southern part of the lake, and in another corner, water pours gently over a wide concrete spillway.
The lake is easy to access and inexpensive to visit; at popular Riddle Point Park, visitors pay $12 per vehicle, so families and groups get the most bang for their buck. Like Geist Reservoir, this Indiana lake is a waterfront getaway with sandy breaches, trails, and bass-rich waters. Hot summers are the best time for swimming, but you can visit here year-round.
Things to do at Lake Lemon
The easiest way to enjoy Lake Lemon is to hit the beach: Riddle Point Park is a grassy peninsula with a modest beach, playground, and pavilion. This is a very casual place to hang out, even on busy days: You'll find a handful of picnic tables, along with many shady trees. Lake Lemon is a smart choice for nervous swimmers; the waters are calm and average only 9.7 feet in depth, and the roped-off shallows along the beach are well suited to young children.
With a valid Indiana fishing license, you can cast reels from shore or boat. Bass, bluegill, shad, and crappie have all been hooked in these waters. Many types of boats are permitted here, including powerboats and jet skis, although no watercraft can exceed 30 feet in length, and permits from the Lake Lemon Conservancy District are required to put in. The "wake sports zone" is relegated to the western half of the lake, where motorboats can cruise up to 10 miles per hour. A launch ramp is positioned right next to Riddle Point Park.
On the park's southern end is the Tulip Trace Nature Trail, an easy half-mile hike through the woods. The distance isn't great, but you'll find a charming wooden bridge and a scenic overlook (of the lake) at the end. A similar path, the Little Africa Wildlife Loop, circumscribes a 25-acre patch of land managed by the Sassafras Audubon Society of Bloomington.
Getting to Lake Lemon and where to stay
Lake Lemon is located in Unionville, a rural town of about 7,000 people. Unionville doesn't have an obvious "center," and the closest city is Bloomington, where Indiana University is headquartered. Bloomington is a breathtaking student city boasting renowned wineries, diverse dining, and outdoor pastimes, and it's a popular destination for road trippers. Downtown Bloomington is only about 11 miles from Riddle Point Park,, which equates to about 25 minutes by car; there's no public transportation out this way, so driving is the only realistic option. Bloomington is one of five downtowns in Indiana that epitomize Midwestern charm, and you can pick from a couple dozen hotels in town, many costing less than $100 per night.
If you decide to stay closer to Lake Lemon, there are several options here as well: Blessings Farmhouse is a restored country home with 5 bedrooms that stands about 3 miles from the Little Africa trail. Antler Log Cabins offers a wide range of luxurious wood-built structures with personal jacuzzis. If you need supplies, stop by Needmore Groceries in nearby Nashville; this little general store stocks snacks, beer, and household items.