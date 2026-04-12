Indiana's Lush Lake Just Outside Bloomington Has A Family-Friendly Swim Beach, Fishing, And Trails

The state of Indiana is rich in many things: cornfields, freight trains that stretch for miles, and more than 1,000 lakes. Large bodies of water are scattered throughout the state, though you'll find the highest concentration in the north, thanks to retreating glaciers during the Ice Age. Up in the northeast corner, Noble County is famous for its 117 lakes. Not all of them permit water sports, but if you love to paddle a canoe or putter around in a motorboat, the Hoosier State gives you enough options to fill a decade.

One shimmering specimen is Lake Lemon, a large public reservoir near the college town of Bloomington. At 1,650 acres, Lake Lemon is the 11th largest lake in the state. The reservoir was created in 1953 as the primary water supply for Bloomington, although it now serves as a backup. From above, Lake Lemon looks kind of like a bird with outstretched wings, and its curving shoreline measures a full 24 miles. Large swathes of this lake are lush with lily pads, and the horizons are composed of forest and rolling hills. There are also some striking sights: A high railroad bridge crosses one inlet in the southern part of the lake, and in another corner, water pours gently over a wide concrete spillway.

The lake is easy to access and inexpensive to visit; at popular Riddle Point Park, visitors pay $12 per vehicle, so families and groups get the most bang for their buck. Like Geist Reservoir, this Indiana lake is a waterfront getaway with sandy breaches, trails, and bass-rich waters. Hot summers are the best time for swimming, but you can visit here year-round.