Indiana's Lake Reservoir Is A Waterfront Getaway With Sandy Beaches, Trails, And Bass-Rich Waters
Indiana is home to a surprising number of underrated waterfront towns and lakeside views that make for memorable travel spots. From the small town of Angola, with its lakeside getaways and hidden trails, to Michigan City, a beach town with a national park gateway full of dunes, Indiana has no shortage of opportunities for eager beachgoers and lake enthusiasts. In Central Indiana, just 20 minutes away from bustling Indianapolis in the town of Fishers, there is a man-made reservoir sporting a hefty 7 billion gallons of water, making it the second-largest of all the man-made lakes in the state. Geist is a district in southeast Fishers that centers itself on the reservoir. The Geist Reservoir spans 1,900-acres and prides itself on its lakefront properties, local dining, hiking trails, and competitive bass fishing locale.
Built in 1943, the Geist Reservoir served to provide freshwater to Indianapolis through strategic damming. The Fall Creek River is the life blood that keeps this lake alive, flowing from north to south. On the southern end of the reservoir rests the Geist Reservoir Dam, a 1,400-foot-long structure with a 500-foot spillway. This dam is also part of a prominent birding trail along Fall Creek where birds are abundant in fall, winter, and spring.
What is there to do at Geist Reservoir
In 2023, Geist opened the Geist Waterfront Park to the public, which allows for swimming in the summer months and all-year park recreation. The beach is free to local residents and open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Memorial Day to Labor Day. For non-locals, parking costs $25 per vehicle. There are rental services available for non-motorized boats like kayaks and canoes. For families with children, there is a pirate-themed playground open all year where children can climb on a miniature pirate ship.
For those looking to rent or purchase a motorized boat, there is also the Geist Lake Marina. At the marina, you can rent a pontoon in four to eight-hour blocks. Should you wish to purchase a pontoon, especially if you intend to come back to Fishers often, they also provide storing facilities for all times of the year. They offer boat launch ramps so you can safely move boats from land to water and vice versa without hassle.
The walking trails are yet another attraction you can enjoy, with one of the most prominent of these trails being the Fall Creek Trail. Starting at the Geist Reservoir Dam, there is a 2.3-mile trail that takes an average of 45-minutes to walk. For hikers looking for more of a challenge, the Fall Creek Trail also extends to Fort Benjamin State Park and goes for 6.9 miles to the Central Canal Towpath. These walking paths are all free to use at all times of the year and are dog friendly (as long as your fur baby is on a leash).
Geist Reservoir has a great fishing scene
The Geist Reservoir is home to a huge largemouth bass population, among several other fish. Due to the large bass population, the Geist Reservoir Bass Tournament (among various other fishing competitions) is held to encourage local fishing for cash prizes. For instance, the prize for the largest catch of the competition is a whopping $5,000. If you want to participate in the team fishing competition, the first-place cash prize increases to $7,000. Each competition strictly enforces their catch-and-release policy during competition hours. These competitions offer the chance to build community between friends or calm reflection on the water. To find out when the next competition starts, check the Geist Reservoir Fishing Community Facebook page where the community frequently uploads new information.
If competitive fishing isn't something of interest, casual fishing is also permitted year-round. With thriving populations of catfish, smallmouth bass, and bluegill, there will be no shortage of aquatic life to interact with. Should you want to distance yourself from the reservoir's competitive excitement, Fall Creek's nearby trails are also great, isolated spots to fish, with quality fishing locations being closer to Fort Harrison State Park. You can also pay a visit to the Geist Park on the northeastern end of the reservoir which also offers peaceful fishing to visitors. While there are many Indiana alternatives for fishing, such as the underrated Shades State Park with its waterfalls and serene fishing getaways, Geist Reservoir offers an engaged community with thriving local businesses dedicated to improving your experience.