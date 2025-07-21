Indiana's Lake Reservoir Is A Waterfront Getaway With Sandy Beaches, Trails, And Bass-Rich Waters

In 2023, Geist opened the Geist Waterfront Park to the public, which allows for swimming in the summer months and all-year park recreation. The beach is free to local residents and open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Memorial Day to Labor Day. For non-locals, parking costs $25 per vehicle. There are rental services available for non-motorized boats like kayaks and canoes. For families with children, there is a pirate-themed playground open all year where children can climb on a miniature pirate ship.

For those looking to rent or purchase a motorized boat, there is also the Geist Lake Marina. At the marina, you can rent a pontoon in four to eight-hour blocks. Should you wish to purchase a pontoon, especially if you intend to come back to Fishers often, they also provide storing facilities for all times of the year. They offer boat launch ramps so you can safely move boats from land to water and vice versa without hassle.

The walking trails are yet another attraction you can enjoy, with one of the most prominent of these trails being the Fall Creek Trail. Starting at the Geist Reservoir Dam, there is a 2.3-mile trail that takes an average of 45-minutes to walk. For hikers looking for more of a challenge, the Fall Creek Trail also extends to Fort Benjamin State Park and goes for 6.9 miles to the Central Canal Towpath. These walking paths are all free to use at all times of the year and are dog friendly (as long as your fur baby is on a leash).