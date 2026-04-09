This Top-Ranked Orlando Mall Has Family-Friendly Activities And An On-Site Hotel
We all need a little retail therapy now and then, and sometimes it's great just to spend a day roaming around the mall. But some malls give you the chance to linger even longer — perhaps even for a few days. In Orlando, Florida (which is America's "Happiest Holiday Destination," boasting sun and walkable green spaces), there's a mega-mall that spans a whopping 1.8 million square feet. At The Florida Mall, you'll find traditional retailers such as Macy's, Bath and Body Works, and GameStop, along with so much more. You can literally shop until you drop there, as there's an on-site hotel where you can lay your head and shopping bags after a long day of browsing.
This top-ranked Orlando mall has a 4.5-star rating on Google and over 47,000 reviews. It's a favorite on Tripadvisor's ranking of the Best Shopping Malls in Orlando, too. The only destination ranked higher on the review site is Disney Springs. But since Disney defines itself as a "shopping district" in Lake Buena Vista, we think the largest mall in Central Florida better represents a traditional indoor shopping center.
So what makes The Florida Mall such a great place? The diversity of retailers adds to its status as one of Orlando's best, but shopping is just one of the things that lures in more than 20 million people each year. Just like Minnesota's Mall of America (the country's largest mall that's a giant entertainment destination full of unique attractions), there are multiple things to do other than filling up shopping bags. The attraction also has a variety of fun activities, offering a little something for everyone in the family, especially the kiddos.
Family-friendly activities at The Florida Mall
If you're traveling with kids, they'll no doubt pull you into The Florida Mall's premiere candy store, Sugar Planet. Let them exert some of that candy-fueled energy at The Play Park — a 3,000-square-foot whimsical play area located in the mall. This Google reviewer shares, "There were so many things to do that my son was able to run around without getting bored." For those who want to play some arcade games, visit the Fun Factory and Game Park to compete with your friends and win some prizes. You can also work together as a family to try to make your way through the unique escape rooms at Glow or Go, where you swerve through lasers and may even be blasted by paint.
The Crayola Experience also offers several engaging activities for budding young artists. At home, you probably frown upon coloring on the walls, but in the Scribble Square, it's encouraged. Some of the other cool experiences there include creating a coloring sheet with your face on it and making a Crayola crayon with a custom name on the label. Families can also learn how crayons are made, and, just like other Orlando attractions, you'll be able to snap some selfies with costumed characters while you're there. There's also a space designed for younger children called Toddler Town.
The family-friendly mall has places for kids to do some shopping as well. Build-A-Bear Workshop allows you to create your own teddy bear. There's also an American Girl store, where you can enjoy a tea time or spa day with your doll.
Stay overnight at Orlando's top-ranked mall
The Florida Hotel and Conference Center is located on-site and has over 500 rooms for weary shoppers to stay overnight, walkable from the nearby stores and attractions. One Tripadvisor reviewer loves the amenities and easy access to the mall, sharing, "The staff has always been very friendly and the atmosphere is wonderful. You could not ask for a better location."
The on-site hotel at The Florida Mall has many special deals, including a package available for American Girl Dolls. If your little one brings their doll along, it will get its own small bed, robe, and slippers. No doll? No problem. The hotel has another package that includes up to five tickets to Crayola Experience.
The hotel also has another incentive to stay there. Savvy travelers know that joining a hotel's rewards program is one of the simple tricks to getting extra perks when you stay at a hotel. At the Florida Hotel and Conference Center, you can join the rewards program and choose to get 5% cash back or donate the amount to a charity of your choice. You can also get up to 15% cash rewards that you can apply toward a stay at another hotel in the Guestbook network. And if you're saving money at the on-site hotel, you can justify that shopping spree at the mall, right?