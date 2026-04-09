This Top-Ranked Orlando Mall Has Family-Friendly Activities And An On-Site Hotel

We all need a little retail therapy now and then, and sometimes it's great just to spend a day roaming around the mall. But some malls give you the chance to linger even longer — perhaps even for a few days. In Orlando, Florida (which is America's "Happiest Holiday Destination," boasting sun and walkable green spaces), there's a mega-mall that spans a whopping 1.8 million square feet. At The Florida Mall, you'll find traditional retailers such as Macy's, Bath and Body Works, and GameStop, along with so much more. You can literally shop until you drop there, as there's an on-site hotel where you can lay your head and shopping bags after a long day of browsing.

This top-ranked Orlando mall has a 4.5-star rating on Google and over 47,000 reviews. It's a favorite on Tripadvisor's ranking of the Best Shopping Malls in Orlando, too. The only destination ranked higher on the review site is Disney Springs. But since Disney defines itself as a "shopping district" in Lake Buena Vista, we think the largest mall in Central Florida better represents a traditional indoor shopping center.

So what makes The Florida Mall such a great place? The diversity of retailers adds to its status as one of Orlando's best, but shopping is just one of the things that lures in more than 20 million people each year. Just like Minnesota's Mall of America (the country's largest mall that's a giant entertainment destination full of unique attractions), there are multiple things to do other than filling up shopping bags. The attraction also has a variety of fun activities, offering a little something for everyone in the family, especially the kiddos.