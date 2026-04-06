Between Tampa And Florida's Gulf Coast Is A Serene Lake For Fishing, Boating, And Scenic Views
Florida is a state with many interesting juxtapositions. The vibrant beaches and nightlife of Miami abut the alligators and fan boats of the Everglades. It's a land of retirees that becomes filled with young college students on spring break for a few weeks every year. But the contrast between the state's saltwater and freshwater playgrounds is often overlooked. Being a peninsula, a large portion of the state is surrounded by salt water. In fact, it has the longest coastline, at 8,436 miles, of any state outside of Alaska. Naturally, when one considers enjoying the waters of Florida, the mind goes to sandy beaches, surfable waves, and deep sea fishing adventures.
Flying under the radar, however, are the state's considerable number of large, freshwater lakes. Lake Okeechobee is the most notable, being one of the five biggest lakes in America outside of the Great Lakes. These freshwater oases provide a refreshing alternative to the drama of the coastline, their calm waters inviting you to just relax and enjoy. One such place, located between Tampa and the Gulf Coast, is Lake Tarpon, a haven for fishing, boating, and taking in the beautiful Florida scenery.
Lake Tarpon is a 25 mile drive northwest from Tampa and is only a few miles due east from the Gulf Coast. It's a large lake, with a surface area of 2,534 acres (nearly four square miles), an average depth of around 7 feet, and a maximum depth of 14 feet. The lake is easy to access and close to most any amenity you could desire, being surrounded by residential neighborhoods, including Tarpon Springs, an under-the-radar seaside Florida village that feels like a Greek island getaway. However, once you're on the lake, due to Florida's famously flat landscape, all you can see is water, trees, and sky.
Lake Tarpon is a bass fishing paradise
Fishing is a popular pastime on Lake Tarpon, and rightly so as it's ranked as a top-ten destination for bass fishing in the state by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). The most productive areas to chase a trophy bass are among the bulrush, cattail, and tape grass beds that ring the 16-mile shoreline, as well as around submerged off-shore mounds covered with thick vegetation. Besides bass, other popular species include bluegill, redear sunfish, and black crappie.
The bass fishing season at the lake is year-round, but some seasons tend to be better than others. Spring and fall are typically ideal due to the spring spawn and autumn feeding frenzy to bulk up for winter. In the heat of the summer, the bass retreat to cooler, deeper water, and in the winter, the fish become less active due to the cooler water temperature. However, with the right bait, lures, and strategy, any day of the year can be an angler's dream on Lake Tarpon.
There are two public boat launches, one on the south end of the lake in John Chesnut Sr. Park and one in A.L. Anderson Park on the western shore. Both parks also have fishing piers for those wanting to try casting from land. In addition, between the lake and the nearby Gulf Coast, there are many fishing supply stores to load up on gear, bait, tackle, and perhaps some valuable local knowledge. If you really start to get serious, keep an eye out for one of the frequent bass fishing tournaments held on the lake and test your skills against other like-minded fishing enthusiasts.
Lake Tarpon has boating galore and stunning views
Of course, you'll see plenty of fishing boats plying the lake's waters, but due to its expansive size, there's room for all types of water-borne activities. The wide open spaces are perfect for ripping around on a jet ski or carving some slick wakeboard turns, while the nooks and crannies of the shoreline are ideal for paddlers to explore. Sailboats are also a common sight, gliding across the water.
If hunger strikes during a long day out on the water, not to worry: You can dock at Tarpon Turtle Grill & Marina to fuel up in their waterfront restaurant. You can also fuel up your boat if its tank is dry. For those who don't own a boat but want to leave the shore behind, there are several marinas around the lake that rent watercraft, also there's the option to take a guided boat tour.
While fishing and boating are fantastic fun, the beautiful surroundings of Lake Tarpon take it up another notch. One can relax out on the serene waters watching the bright Florida sun sparkle off the ripples, or head closer to shore for a better view of the lush vegetation encircling the lake. Keep an eye out for wildlife as there's a wide variety to be seen, including alligators, raccoons, turtles, shorebirds, and possibly even a nesting bald eagle. Lovely vistas can be seen from shore as well. John Chesnut Sr. Park has walking trails, some with raised boardwalks along the lake's edge, while A.L. Anderson Park provides paths and areas with exceptional views out over the water. To get the best views from land or water, consider obtaining the very best binoculars to suit the situation.