The 5 Biggest Lakes In America (That Aren't The Great Lakes)

With a surface area of 1,727 square miles, Lake of the Woods is sometimes referred to as the sixth Great Lake. It occupies the northern tip of Minnesota, spread across the U.S.-Canada border. At its deepest point, the lake is 310 feet, and its zigzagging shoreline is in fact longer than Lake Superior's. The lake is sprinkled with nearly 15,000 forested islands, including the scenic Oak Island, with lakeside cabins and year-round activities.

For all its water activity potential, perhaps what Lake of the Woods has become most renowned for is its fishing. The Minnesota tourism board calls it the "Walleye Capital of the World," though sauger, northern pike, perch, crappie, and bass are also abundant catches in the lake. Its walleye reputation was solidified by the catch of a 40-foot walleye, which was named Willie Walleye. To commemorate the event, there's a statue of the giant fish in the nearby town of Baudette, Minnesota. Baudette could be a good place to make your homebase if you want to go fishing on the lake — from town, it's about a 15-minute drive to Wheelers Point, one of the lake's main fishing gateways.

For swimming and camping, head to Zippel Bay State Park along the Lake of the Woods' shore. There's a three-mile, sandy beach here, which gets surf comparable to ocean waves. The park is open year-round, though its temperatures are mostly comfortable for swimming in June, July, and August. In the winter, Lake of the Woods becomes a different kind of frozen attraction. The ice of the lake becomes thick enough that you can drive across it, on a maintained, 30-mile ice road.