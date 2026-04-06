Missouri's Gorgeous Lakeside State Park Has Beach Fun, Camping, And Spectacular Stargazing

Missouri enjoys a nickname — the "Show-Me" State — that hints at its rich experiences. Whether it's the monumental Gateway Arch in St. Louis, welcoming small towns in the Ozarks, or smoky food joints of Kansas City, Anthony Bourdain's favorite city for barbecue, there's much to see and do in Missouri. Those heading for outdoor fun can also take advantage of its extensive state park system. You can head to the secret refuge, Hawn State Park, for canyons and waterfalls, or pack your beach gear and stargazing equipment to spend a few days at Thousand Hills State Park.

Centered around the 573-acre Forest Lake — with more than 3,000 acres of protected land in total — this state park is tucked on the quaint northeastern side of Missouri. There are plenty of amenities, like a marina, boat rentals, picnic areas, fishing docks, electric campsites, and even rustic cabin stays to help with a fun and comfortable getaway. One highlight is the on-site restaurant – Lakeside Grille – so you don't have to rely only on camp meals to fill you up! One reviewer writes, "The best food I've ever had! Which says a lot because I am a very picky eater." Perched on the shores of Forest Lake, this casual eatery offers tables overlooking the water and menu items like smash burgers, shrimp (loved and recommended by many visitors), and fresh salads, alongside handcrafted cocktails.

Those flying into this preserve will find traveling to Kirksville Regional Airport — located 20 minutes away – as their best option. Meanwhile, Kansas City airport, the nearest major hub, is around 3 hours away. While this refuge is open year-round, wintertime visitors will have fewer amenities available to them; some accommodations, such as the restaurant and marina, close during the off-season.