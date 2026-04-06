Missouri's Gorgeous Lakeside State Park Has Beach Fun, Camping, And Spectacular Stargazing
Missouri enjoys a nickname — the "Show-Me" State — that hints at its rich experiences. Whether it's the monumental Gateway Arch in St. Louis, welcoming small towns in the Ozarks, or smoky food joints of Kansas City, Anthony Bourdain's favorite city for barbecue, there's much to see and do in Missouri. Those heading for outdoor fun can also take advantage of its extensive state park system. You can head to the secret refuge, Hawn State Park, for canyons and waterfalls, or pack your beach gear and stargazing equipment to spend a few days at Thousand Hills State Park.
Centered around the 573-acre Forest Lake — with more than 3,000 acres of protected land in total — this state park is tucked on the quaint northeastern side of Missouri. There are plenty of amenities, like a marina, boat rentals, picnic areas, fishing docks, electric campsites, and even rustic cabin stays to help with a fun and comfortable getaway. One highlight is the on-site restaurant – Lakeside Grille – so you don't have to rely only on camp meals to fill you up! One reviewer writes, "The best food I've ever had! Which says a lot because I am a very picky eater." Perched on the shores of Forest Lake, this casual eatery offers tables overlooking the water and menu items like smash burgers, shrimp (loved and recommended by many visitors), and fresh salads, alongside handcrafted cocktails.
Those flying into this preserve will find traveling to Kirksville Regional Airport — located 20 minutes away – as their best option. Meanwhile, Kansas City airport, the nearest major hub, is around 3 hours away. While this refuge is open year-round, wintertime visitors will have fewer amenities available to them; some accommodations, such as the restaurant and marina, close during the off-season.
Leisurely beach days and other adventures at Thousand Hills State Park
There are a number of activities to keep you busy at this protected preserve, but there's something about lounging by the shores and taking a refreshing dip as you please that screams vacation vibes. At Thousand Hills State Park's beautiful sandy beach, you can fill your days with happily sunning or swimming in calm waters. Facilities like changing rooms and showers add to the convenience as well. There are no lifeguards, though, so for safety reasons, swim with a buddy and take extra caution with younger children.
Active vacationers who want more water-based fun can also try their hand at fishing — the lake waters are ripe with largemouth bass and white crappie. FYI: A valid state fishing license must be obtained before casting a line. Boating is another draw of this reserve, where you can paddle on the placid blue waters, glide on a pontoon boat, or make waves with your jet ski (limited to 90 horsepower). Rentals for kayaks, canoes, pontoons, and paddles are available – starting at $20 for smaller craft and going as high as $565 for pontoon boats.
Meanwhile, those interested in terrestrial exploration can hike the trails dotting the rugged terrains, wooded shores, and broad savannas of this expansive refuge. The 3.3-mile Forest Lake Trail (listed as an easy walk) covers these landscape highlights while also leading you to a 1500-year-old petroglyph site. These ancient rock carvings on display at this refuge date back to the early Native American inhabitants of this area. To step up your game, you can also hike the 1.3-mile Red Bud Trail. It's categorized as a harder walk for its wooded terrain and water crossings, but also worthwhile for the views and wildlife encounters on the way.
Stargaze from your campsite at Thousand Hills State Park
The adventures don't have to stop when the sun goes down on your day at Thousand Hills State Park. The reserve is recognized as an "Urban Night Sky Place" by DarkSky International, which means when the sun sets, thousands of twinkling stars fill the sky at night. Thanks to the efforts of the park's management to keep this place low on night pollution by reducing skyglow, stargazers can observe a tapestry of constellations, the Milky Way, nebulae, and numerous galaxies on a clear night. Consider booking a campsite or cabins at the reserve to have an excellent vantage point for these scenic views.
At this park, you have two campgrounds and 50 campsites — basic, 30-amp, and 50-amp sites — to choose from. Each campground has water, toilets, shower houses, and a dump station, and your four-legged friend is welcome on a leash as well. "We stayed in campground 2.Peaceful setting. Extremely clean! Large bathrooms. A beautiful paved walking path that leads to The Lakeshore Grill. Highly recommend eating there," writes one Google reviewer. Other campers also appreciated the maintenance, but also warned to come prepared for the bugs with a strong repellent (you can also banish bugs from your campsite with this unexpected beverage).
Those who need four walls around them can reserve any of the 14 cabins that come with additional comfort facilities such as AC and heating, basic kitchenette, linens, BBQ grill, and color TV. Price-wise, the camping starts at $15 per night, and the lodges start at $108 per night as of this writing. Once the stay is sorted, all that's left to do is spend a few days and enjoy the laid-back lakeside atmosphere at Missouri's Thousand Hills State Park.