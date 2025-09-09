Anthony Bourdain's Favorite City For Barbecue Is A Wildly Underrated Midwest Foodie Paradise

Anthony Bourdain didn't hand out food endorsements lightly, but when it came to barbecue, he made his position crystal clear. In an article penned for Men's Health, Bourdain said that Kansas City served the world's best. Obviously, people listened. When the article was written, Bourdain had already eaten his way across continents, and coming from someone who could've picked anywhere on the planet, that endorsement carried serious weight.

Kansas City has always been more than what meets the eye, though its reputation for barbecue does tend to overshadow everything else (rightfully so). This is the city that once got dubbed the "Paris of the Plains" during Prohibition, when political boss Tom Pendergast kept the speakeasies flowing and the jazz clubs hopping. The fountains still flow, the jazz legacy lives on, and that rebellious nightlife spirit continues to pulse through the streets. But somewhere along the way, the rest of the country started sleeping on Kansas City's food scene.

That's their loss, because Kansas City has been building something remarkable while nobody was paying attention. The barbecue will always be here — there's even a vending machine dispensing it now — but the city's food scene has exploded in directions that would surprise most people. This is one of America's top barbecue destinations, yes, but it's also where you'll find some of the most exciting cooking happening in the Midwest right now.