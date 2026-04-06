This Midwest City Could Pass For Europe, According To Visitors

Flight prices may be climbing in today's turbulent economy, but your European daydream might not require a passport after all. For American travelers craving gorgeous architecture, walkable downtowns lined with quaint shops, and cuisine that feels straight out of Europe, the experience could be closer than you think. Without having to jump on a plane, plenty of stunning cities in America will make you feel like you're in Europe. The lesser-known city of Pella, Iowa, is certainly one of them. According to visitors, this picturesque Dutch colony in the heart of the Midwest, founded by Dutch immigrants in 1847, can easily pass for Europe.

One look at photos of Pella and its adorable streets was all it took for us to see exactly why it could easily be mistaken for a small village in the Netherlands. We're not the only ones who were charmed by Pella's European ambiance. A visitor to Pella commented on TripAdvisor, mentioning, "We love stopping here because it's a visit to Europe without having to fly on a jet. There is a lot of pride in this area, and everything feels authentic." Pella is a little-known city filled with Dutch charm that will surely win visitors' hearts. Based on traveler reviews, historical roots, and the town's Dutch architecture, we found that Pella stands out as a convincing European-style escape in the American Midwest.

With its slow and easy vibe, it's no surprise that Pella ranks among the top small towns in Iowa for retirement. The historic town of Pella is just an easy one-hour drive from Des Moines, and once you arrive, you'll feel as though you've been transported to historic Dutch streets. The only thing that would truly seal the European feel is a flurry of cyclists zipping through the streets.