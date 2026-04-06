This Midwest City Could Pass For Europe, According To Visitors
Flight prices may be climbing in today's turbulent economy, but your European daydream might not require a passport after all. For American travelers craving gorgeous architecture, walkable downtowns lined with quaint shops, and cuisine that feels straight out of Europe, the experience could be closer than you think. Without having to jump on a plane, plenty of stunning cities in America will make you feel like you're in Europe. The lesser-known city of Pella, Iowa, is certainly one of them. According to visitors, this picturesque Dutch colony in the heart of the Midwest, founded by Dutch immigrants in 1847, can easily pass for Europe.
One look at photos of Pella and its adorable streets was all it took for us to see exactly why it could easily be mistaken for a small village in the Netherlands. We're not the only ones who were charmed by Pella's European ambiance. A visitor to Pella commented on TripAdvisor, mentioning, "We love stopping here because it's a visit to Europe without having to fly on a jet. There is a lot of pride in this area, and everything feels authentic." Pella is a little-known city filled with Dutch charm that will surely win visitors' hearts. Based on traveler reviews, historical roots, and the town's Dutch architecture, we found that Pella stands out as a convincing European-style escape in the American Midwest.
With its slow and easy vibe, it's no surprise that Pella ranks among the top small towns in Iowa for retirement. The historic town of Pella is just an easy one-hour drive from Des Moines, and once you arrive, you'll feel as though you've been transported to historic Dutch streets. The only thing that would truly seal the European feel is a flurry of cyclists zipping through the streets.
What gives Pella that European charm that visitors love?
Pella's streets transform into a kaleidoscope of colorful tulips during the springtime, making you feel as though you've stepped foot into Keukenhof Gardens in the Netherlands. Every May, Pella's Tulip Time Festival sees thousands of Dutch locals channeling their heritage in traditional Dutch clothing. The lively festival boasts plenty of family-friendly activities, such as a Dutch craft market, a parade, and food vendors selling sweet, puffy poffertjes. One visitor describes their visit, saying, "We happened to be here when the town was in full bloom. It was all so beautiful."
Pella's Molengracht Plaza and Canal is a must-visit when downtown and is home to a stunning canal that snakes through the plaza. The picturesque plaza flaunts a drawbridge resembling the Magere Brug (Skinny Bridge) in Amsterdam, which I've personally had the pleasure of seeing during a trip to the Netherlands myself. A visitor to Molengracht Plaza lovingly compared it to the place they once called home in a Google Review: "Great area[.] [It] almost feels like I'm back in the small Dutch village I lived in for a while, almost."
Lastly, a visit to Pella isn't complete without meandering through its 19th-century historical village to take in some Dutch history. The impressive Vermeer Windmill and village are worth the visit, according to a comment on TripAdvisor: "We loved learning how the windmill operates[.] [S]eeing how the Dutch lived in different areas and seasons in the miniature village, and then seeing it in real life size as we walked through the historical village."
Complete with a Blacksmith shop, a wooden shoe shop, and a log cabin that was transported to the site, the only way to tell that you're still stateside is the sight of the American flags.