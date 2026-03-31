3 Of The Top 10 Small Towns For Retirement In 2026 Are In This Underrated 'Flyover State'

When researching the best spots to retire, towns and cities in states like Florida, Arizona, and California might be high on your radar. But if you're looking to spend your retirement years in a small town where you can truly get to know your neighbors, then you might want to explore a few less-populated places. Three of the top 10 small towns for retirement in 2026 are in Iowa, a state people are more likely to fly over on their way to a touristy hotspot than stop off and get to know. Yet Iowa landed three spots on AARP's list of best retirement places with a population between 5,000 and 24,999. Despite not being a popular tourist destination, Iowa has the one and only UNESCO-designated city of literature and a unique road trip across the Loess Hills National Scenic Byway that isn't to be missed.

Pella, which ranked high on AARP's list of small towns for retirees, is home to 10,965 residents, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau as of July 2024, while 7,440 people call Knoxville home. And the smallest town of the bunch, Orange City in the northwest, is where just 6,547 people reside. The low population count enhances the small-town charm and tight-knit community in each. To make AARP's list, these towns had to score well for factors that include community engagement, walkable neighborhoods, and access to quality healthcare.