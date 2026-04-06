This Camping Hack Utilizes A Gas Station Staple To Organize Spices

One of the best parts of camping is when the tent is up, the fire is roaring, and you're sitting around while something good simmers in a pot. Sometimes, the best food in the world comes from your own hands, burning wood in a fire ring, and a few spices thrown in to bring it all together. However, carrying along your entire spice rack to season that fish you just caught always seems like packing overkill. Instead of accepting bland food or relying on the salt and pepper packets from the fast food place you stopped at on the way, you can portion out the spices you want to bring with you in Tic Tac containers. They're easy enough to get and save, as they sell them at pretty much every gas station you can find.

You can certainly use one of the best DIY camping hacks, which is prepping and seasoning your food in advance. But you're almost always going to end up needing more. Packing your spices in a Tic Tac container is an easy way to make sure you've got enough cayenne pepper to give your chili a kick, or cinnamon sugar to dust your s'mores (absolutely try that one). Best of all, these DIY spice carriers are easy to stack and pack in a small bag.