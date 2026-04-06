Ohio's Charming 'Gateway To Amish Country' Is A Quick Columbus Getaway For Peaceful Outdoor Pursuits

Along the scenic Amish Country Byway, tucked amid Ohio's rural landscapes and rolling hills, is one small town brimming with outdoor charm. First established in 1813, making it among the oldest towns in the region, Danville, Ohio, takes pride in being "The Gateway to Amish Country." Its location is just 30 minutes outside of Holmes County, one of the largest Amish communities in the world, according to the Holmes County Chamber of Commerce. Danville may be small, with a population of just around 1,000 people, but it is more than worth a stop, thanks to its abundant natural spaces, from quiet wildlife-filled trails to historic bridges. And be sure to look out for horses and Amish buggies during your visit. From Danville's peaceful outdoor spaces to its downtown, lined with shopping and dining options, you'll find an easy, charm-filled getaway.

Danville is located a little over an hour's drive from Columbus (where you'll also find John Glenn Columbus International Airport), making it a quick day trip from the state's capital. But for visitors looking to extend their stay, you'll find a number of highly rated Airbnb options, ideal for those looking to soak up lots of time outdoors. One guest favorite is an Airbnb cozy cabin sitting right on a lakefront. With a 4.98 rating and nearly 500 reviews, the cabin is praised by guests for its secluded, peaceful atmosphere. The rental includes use of a kayak, a fire pit, and an outdoor barbecue grill.