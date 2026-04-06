Ohio's Charming 'Gateway To Amish Country' Is A Quick Columbus Getaway For Peaceful Outdoor Pursuits
Along the scenic Amish Country Byway, tucked amid Ohio's rural landscapes and rolling hills, is one small town brimming with outdoor charm. First established in 1813, making it among the oldest towns in the region, Danville, Ohio, takes pride in being "The Gateway to Amish Country." Its location is just 30 minutes outside of Holmes County, one of the largest Amish communities in the world, according to the Holmes County Chamber of Commerce. Danville may be small, with a population of just around 1,000 people, but it is more than worth a stop, thanks to its abundant natural spaces, from quiet wildlife-filled trails to historic bridges. And be sure to look out for horses and Amish buggies during your visit. From Danville's peaceful outdoor spaces to its downtown, lined with shopping and dining options, you'll find an easy, charm-filled getaway.
Danville is located a little over an hour's drive from Columbus (where you'll also find John Glenn Columbus International Airport), making it a quick day trip from the state's capital. But for visitors looking to extend their stay, you'll find a number of highly rated Airbnb options, ideal for those looking to soak up lots of time outdoors. One guest favorite is an Airbnb cozy cabin sitting right on a lakefront. With a 4.98 rating and nearly 500 reviews, the cabin is praised by guests for its secluded, peaceful atmosphere. The rental includes use of a kayak, a fire pit, and an outdoor barbecue grill.
Outdoor recreation in Ohio's Amish Country
Danville's biggest draw for visitors is its plentiful outdoor recreation. Starting with the Kokosing Gap Trail, it stretches for 14 miles from Mount Vernon, a friendly city with a charming downtown, to Danville, and is a popular choice for walking or biking, with views of wildlife, including deer, wild turkeys, and blue herons. Along the way you'll find interesting sites, such as the Chesapeake & Ohio caboose, which was constructed in 1924 and traveled the rails for nearly half a century before being permanently parked along the trail.
For Mohican River Valley and Little Jelloway Creek scenery, follow along the 5-mile Mohican Valley Trail from Danville to Brinkhaven. While in Brinkhaven, don't miss the 370-foot Bridge of Dreams, the third longest covered bridge in the country, according to the Knox County Park District. It was originally built in the 1920s as part of the Pennsylvania rail line and later abandoned and turned into part of the trail. If you're looking for a longer route, this trail connects to the larger Ohio to Erie Trail spanning across Cleveland to Cincinnati.
Danville is also home to the Ramser Arboretum, a 680-acre green space with 5 miles of hiking trails. The arboretum is open daily but closes during deer-hunting season (generally late September through the end of January). Just a few miles outside of town, find Honey Run Highlands Park, which features a 25-foot-tall waterfall, along with a number of hiking trails and numerous types of wildlife, including threatened and protected species such as barn owls and bobcats.
Other things to do in Danville
Apart from enjoying outdoor pursuits, visitors may find that Danville's quaint downtown, with a number of shops and restaurants, is well worth exploring. For furniture handcrafted by the local Amish community, head to Weaver's Farm and Furniture. Rated a 4.9 on Google Reviews, the business is also known for its fresh baked pretzels and deli sandwiches, along with a seasonal petting zoo. With an array of women's clothing and home decor items as well as a variety of coffee drinks, Blonde Robin has garnered a 4.9 Google Reviews rating.
When it comes to dining, The Hangout is one of Danville's customer favorites. The restaurant with a 4.5 rating on Google Reviews serves an array of comfort food, ranging from wings to homemade pizzas with sweet crust, burgers, sandwiches, and more. "I found this place and got the fresh cut ribeye. It was so tender and juicy that I felt like crying from joy while eating it," one guest on Google Reviews said. "Everything about my experience left me smiling from ear to ear." For a casual bite, Jackie's Sandwich Shop is another top-rated spot, with past guests consistently praising the high-quality sandwiches and kind service. For another gateway to Ohio's Amish region, consider a visit to Wooster, around 40 minutes northeast of Danville.