Situated Between Akron And Toledo Is A Charming Ohio Village With A Historic Downtown And Nearby Camping
Though many might not realize it, Ohio is full of hidden gems. Travelers of all types will find thrills in the Buckeye State. Sightseers can wander around quiet Midwestern hamlets like Sidney, which boasts a charming downtown and outdoor recreation. Eager explorers can venture into the countryside to visit natural landscapes like Atwood Lake Park, a peaceful escape for camping, boating, and fishing. Meanwhile, travelers who enjoy both rural scenery and storybook downtowns should spend time in Wellington, a charming village where old architecture, leisurely strolls, and backcountry camping await.
Surrounded by stretches of green meadows dotted with shady groves, Wellington offers travelers a more laid-back pace of adventure. Once teeming with so many cheese factories, it was nicknamed the "Cheese Capital of America." Wellington's origins date back to the early 1800s, when it was established by settlers from Massachusetts. Venture into Wellington's historic downtown square to admire the towering brick facade of the Town Hall, built in the 1880s. The pointed steeple of the village church rises above the trees, which offer shade to the grassy lawns anchoring the square. Rows of red-brick storefronts lend the streets a nostalgic atmosphere from a bygone era.
Visitors can spend the day shopping at the local boutiques or exploring the exhibits at the Spirit of 76 Museum to learn about local history. Plenty of tasty eateries downtown beckon foodies for a taste of Midwestern cooking. Meanwhile, outdoorsy travelers can bask in the peaceful Ohio countryside at the nearby Wellington Reservation, while campers can overnight beneath the stars at Findley State Park on the edge of town. Locals in Akron can make it to Wellington in less than an hour, while travelers in Toledo are about 90 minutes away by car. Add Wellington to your itinerary for a relaxed weekend getaway.
Explore the shops and eateries in downtown Wellington, Ohio
Make your way to Main Street to browse the handful of local boutiques. Thrifters will find vintage treasures galore at Addie's Antiques, which boasts a "top-notch variety and quality of antiques/collectibles," according to a previous shopper. Anyone in search of fabrics for their next craft project should stop at Stitches in Time next door, while Gammy's candy store offers all kinds of sweet treats, from chocolate-covered strawberries to cupcakes. "Everything is homemade and delicious," wrote a previous visitor. For lovers of all things holistic and spiritual, head to Healing Haven. Not only will you be able to stock up on crystals, incense, and herbal bath soaks, but you can even book a restorative massage session.
Also on Main Street is the Spirit of '76 Museum, where culture fiends can take a journey back through local history. Wander around the exhibits, which are "packed with great big pieces of history," according to a previous visitor, with displays ranging from antique artifacts and furniture to 19th-century paintings by Ohio artist Archibald Willard.
Refuel after the day's wanderings at some of Wellington's quaint local watering holes. Stop for coffee and pastries at Bread-N-Brew, a favorite with locals for the tasty offerings and friendly staff. On the other side of the street is Dmitri's Corner Restaurant, which serves up generous portions amidst a rustic setting. Fill up on homestyle meatloaf, seafood platters, and ribeyes with shrimp. Anyone craving a cheesy slice should stop at DaNell's Pizza. Choose from a bunch of toppings, add breadsticks or hot wings, and tuck into a fresh pizza dinner. For a fun dive bar atmosphere with pool tables and pub grub, head to Fort's Old Town Tavern, where you can end the day with a glass of wine.
Outdoor adventures and camping around Wellington, Ohio
If you prefer basking in nature rather than shopping in town, then make your way to the Wellington Reservation on the edge of town. Pleasant woodlands stretch around a quiet pond, which hides paved footpaths for hikers to get their steps in. Several different trails loop through the landscape, offering scenic views of the lake. Paddlers can rent kayaks to spend the day on the water, while anglers can bring their rods for a spot of fishing.
More outdoor adventures can be found at Findley State Park, just a short drive south of town. Step into an idyllic backcountry landscape where boaters and paddlers can cruise across Findley Lake, while sunbathers soak up the sun at the sandy beach amidst a backdrop of towering pines. Bluegills, bass, and catfish make their home beneath the water, allowing anglers to spend the day reeling in fresh catch. Picnic tables with fire pits on the shores of the lake offer a picturesque spot to enjoy a snack, while quiet dirt trails lead hikers through the dense woodlands.
Keen explorers can spend the night at Findley State Park Campground, which offers spacious sites for both tent-sleeping and motorhomes. Cozy up by the campfire at night and wake up to a peaceful landscape of rustling trees. Showers and laundry facilities add a touch of comfort to the rustic surroundings, and campers can keep themselves entertained at the game room and horseshoe pits. Stock up on supplies at the camp store, which even serves pizza to hungry campers. Travelers who would rather sleep in a proper bed can book a room at the Wellington Country Inn back in town. For more Ohio adventures, just 40 minutes by car is Bellevue, a friendly city with family fun near Lake Erie.