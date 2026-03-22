Between Dayton And Lima Is An Ohio City With A Charming Downtown And Outdoor Recreation

If you're struggling to find a destination that properly combines city attractions with outdoor recreation, you might be overlooking some of the western parts of Ohio. While many travelers are already aware of cities like Dayton — a Midwest mecca of art, shopping, and dining with one of America's lowest costs of living — there's still a lot to discover around the region. There's one place, in particular, that promises a cozy downtown, river proximity, and walking trails — Sidney. It's a smaller city of just over 20,000 people, but it still offers enough local businesses and community events to keep you entertained. It's often described as safe and clean, too.

Sidney has such a convenient location that those who've already been to these parts of Ohio might have driven past it. Interstate 75 runs straight through it, making it easy to reach both Lima up north and Dayton to the south in roughly 40 minutes. Columbus is a bit farther away, but it's still reachable within 90 minutes. While many travelers prefer to drive to Sidney, those flying in have several options when it comes to airports, too, though Dayton's is usually the most convenient. You've got plenty of flight options, and it's just a little over half an hour away. Because there's no direct public transportation line between the airport and the city, and taxis can get expensive, many visitors rent a car. While the city, especially its downtown, is generally considered walkable, having a vehicle on hand makes it that much easier to plan a day trip to one of the several visit-worthy destinations nearby. You can get more information on the use of public parking lots here.