Between Dayton And Lima Is An Ohio City With A Charming Downtown And Outdoor Recreation
If you're struggling to find a destination that properly combines city attractions with outdoor recreation, you might be overlooking some of the western parts of Ohio. While many travelers are already aware of cities like Dayton — a Midwest mecca of art, shopping, and dining with one of America's lowest costs of living — there's still a lot to discover around the region. There's one place, in particular, that promises a cozy downtown, river proximity, and walking trails — Sidney. It's a smaller city of just over 20,000 people, but it still offers enough local businesses and community events to keep you entertained. It's often described as safe and clean, too.
Sidney has such a convenient location that those who've already been to these parts of Ohio might have driven past it. Interstate 75 runs straight through it, making it easy to reach both Lima up north and Dayton to the south in roughly 40 minutes. Columbus is a bit farther away, but it's still reachable within 90 minutes. While many travelers prefer to drive to Sidney, those flying in have several options when it comes to airports, too, though Dayton's is usually the most convenient. You've got plenty of flight options, and it's just a little over half an hour away. Because there's no direct public transportation line between the airport and the city, and taxis can get expensive, many visitors rent a car. While the city, especially its downtown, is generally considered walkable, having a vehicle on hand makes it that much easier to plan a day trip to one of the several visit-worthy destinations nearby. You can get more information on the use of public parking lots here.
A walk through Sidney's charming downtown and local attractions
Sidney is the type of city many would describe as charming, thanks to its friendly, welcoming locals and historic downtown, which is actively being revitalized. Even as it is, though, the area is home to interesting buildings, family-owned restaurants, inviting shops, and a farmers market, but let's focus on an architectural gem first.
A tour of Sidney's downtown area starts with a visit to the Shelby County Courthouse. Built in the late 19th century, it boasts a French Second Empire style, and some of its core materials include marble and limestone. Its clock tower serves as one of the city's most recognizable landmarks. From here, it's just a four-minute walk to Alcove Restaurant. It's a family-owned place that prides itself on serving home-cooked dishes, with some of the standout menu items being the biscuits and gravy, tenderloin sandwich, and home fries. Customers often praise the friendly staff and reasonable prices, but keep in mind that the restaurant is closed on Sundays. Right next door, you'll find Moonflower Effect. This local business focuses on natural handmade products, essential oils, crystals, and jewelry. There's even a salt room you can book. Visitors have listed the lovely atmosphere and reasonable prices among the perks of shopping here.
If you're in town on a Saturday morning, don't miss out on The Great Sidney Farmer's Market. It usually runs from late May through mid-October, and it's a great place to get homemade goods, jams, pastries, and produce. For those who want to visit someplace that falls between Sidney's authentic small-town charm and Dayton's busier, noisier atmosphere, Lima would make for a great day trip destination. Ohio's unique "Bean Town" has great parks, eclectic shops, and a pizza trail.
Outdoor recreation opportunities in and around Sidney
A well-rounded trip to Sidney calls for a couple of outdoor activities, starting with a visit to Tawawa Park. Spanning over 200 acres, this is one of the most popular nature areas inside the city, featuring an impressive array of facilities like basketball courts, playgrounds, soccer fields, softball diamonds, shelters, and even two fishing lakes — but you'll need a license to use those. You'll also get access to gravel, paved, and grass trails where you can walk, jog, and bike. This is the top place to visit in Sidney according to Tripadvisor, with visitors raving about the beautiful view, covered bridge, and clean grounds. Dogs are allowed, and you'll find a lot of benches and shady trees where you can relax and take in the view.
You can also visit the Big Four Bridge on Sidney's Main Street, overlooking the Great Miami River. This historic bridge was built in the 1920s, and there are a lot of local legends about its construction, which often makes it hard to separate fact from fiction. Regardless, it's a scenic destination that one Tripadvisor reviewer enthusiastically called a "must see." For river access, plus summer festivals and downtown strolls, you can also drive the 20 miles to Troy. The trip might feel worth it once you see more of the Great Miami River, which you can do at the scenic Farrington Reserve.