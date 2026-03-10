Ohio's Picturesque Lake Park South Of Akron Is A Peaceful Escape For Camping, Boating, And Fishing

Outdoor adventurers in the Buckeye State have countless playgrounds to choose from. Whether it's swimming in Ohio's oldest state park, Grand Lake St. Marys, or exploring Hocking Hills' towering trees, you simply have to choose your favorite activity and go for it. Not every getaway has to be adrenaline-pumping, though, and one picturesque destination provides a peaceful escape — just outside Akron, Atwood Lake Park covers 1,540 acres of water, ideal for taking your boat out on a cruise and casting a line. The lake is surrounded by 3,080 acres of land, giving you the chance to meander the trails, ride your bike, throw picnics, and, of course, spend the night here. Luckily, Atwood Lake Park caters to visitors who prefer a comfortable cabin, as well as a rustic campground.

Located in Mineral City, Atwood Lake Park offers a wealth of recreation both on land and water. When it comes to splashing around, you'll see a lot of people launching their vessels to glide from one shore to the other, while others set their rods to catch fish. Meanwhile, others might opt for kayaking to squeeze in a fun workout — there's a designated beach, too, for wading safely in the water. With docks, marinas, and fishing piers, the lake park is equipped with the essentials for a successful day on the water. What's more, the park is where the Atwood Area Fall and Alive Music Festivals take place.

When night falls, the campground has hundreds of sites for a rural retreat, as well as lakefront cabins. To get to Atwood Lake Park, hop in your car and drive an hour south of Akron. Coming from Cleveland takes 1.5 hours, while Columbus is a little over two hours away.