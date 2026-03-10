Ohio's Picturesque Lake Park South Of Akron Is A Peaceful Escape For Camping, Boating, And Fishing
Outdoor adventurers in the Buckeye State have countless playgrounds to choose from. Whether it's swimming in Ohio's oldest state park, Grand Lake St. Marys, or exploring Hocking Hills' towering trees, you simply have to choose your favorite activity and go for it. Not every getaway has to be adrenaline-pumping, though, and one picturesque destination provides a peaceful escape — just outside Akron, Atwood Lake Park covers 1,540 acres of water, ideal for taking your boat out on a cruise and casting a line. The lake is surrounded by 3,080 acres of land, giving you the chance to meander the trails, ride your bike, throw picnics, and, of course, spend the night here. Luckily, Atwood Lake Park caters to visitors who prefer a comfortable cabin, as well as a rustic campground.
Located in Mineral City, Atwood Lake Park offers a wealth of recreation both on land and water. When it comes to splashing around, you'll see a lot of people launching their vessels to glide from one shore to the other, while others set their rods to catch fish. Meanwhile, others might opt for kayaking to squeeze in a fun workout — there's a designated beach, too, for wading safely in the water. With docks, marinas, and fishing piers, the lake park is equipped with the essentials for a successful day on the water. What's more, the park is where the Atwood Area Fall and Alive Music Festivals take place.
When night falls, the campground has hundreds of sites for a rural retreat, as well as lakefront cabins. To get to Atwood Lake Park, hop in your car and drive an hour south of Akron. Coming from Cleveland takes 1.5 hours, while Columbus is a little over two hours away.
Enjoy an overnight stay at Atwood Lake Park
Atwood Lake Park features over 600 campsites that accommodate RVs and tents, divided into several zones — you can choose a waterfront or forested site. Camping areas one to four are separated into different loops with just electric sites. These come with restrooms, shower facilities, spigots, and a playground, with each site boasting a fire ring and a picnic table. There can be a maximum of six campers per site. There are also additional camping areas, A to H, with more amenities. Areas A and G are situated next to each other — aside from showers, restrooms, and water, these also have volleyball, bocce ball, pickleball, a basketball court, as well as an activity center, camp store, and concessions.
Areas B and C have full hookups, with one patio cabin in the B loop. Campers have access to picnic shelters, playgrounds, and docks. Right below them are areas D and E with electric hookups and two patio cabins. Area F has a more isolated location, with a central playground, dump station, water spigots, and a shower house. As for Area H, it's located east of the other camping spots and offers 142 50-amp full hookup sites — seven of which are ADA-accessible. This zone is equipped with shared restrooms and showers, a playground, a picnic shelter, and docks.
The three patio cabins hold between four and six guests. While they provide beds, heating, air conditioning, and fridges, you won't have access to running water. Instead, book one of the 10 vacation cabins that sleep up to six people. These have modern conveniences, such as a full kitchen, flat screen TV, indoor restrooms, heating, and AC. Although there are pillows and blankets, you're in charge of your own linen and towels.
Waterfront fun at Atwood Lake Park
With 1,540 acres of water surface, Atwood Lake Park makes for a wonderful boating destination. You can set off from two public boat launches, where you can also stock up on fuel. You'll find two marinas around the lake — West and East. East Marina is where one launch ramp is situated, while the other is near a dam off Route 212. The marinas are your one-stop shop for boating and fishing necessities, from overnight docking and pump-out facilities to rentals and obtaining a fishing license — you can even grab a bite to eat at some restaurants.
All you have to do is pick your favorite water sports at Atwood Lake. For instance, you can rent out a pontoon for a fun boating trip or a tranquil paddling experience on a kayak. On busier days, you'll notice people using their skis, wakeboards, and tubes on the water. As long as you don't exceed the 25-horsepower limit, you're good to go. Anglers have multiple species to fish for in Atwood Lake — common catches include northern pike, channel catfish, crappie, and largemouth bass. There may also be saugeye, yellow perch, bluegill, and bullheads in the water. You can reel in fish year-round, both from a boat and from either of the two accessible piers.
There are three designated swimming spots around Atwood Lake, so you don't have to enjoy the water only from a boat — kids can play on the inflatable obstacle courses. If there's one thing Ohio can do, it's a good lakeside getaway — you can even combine Atwood Lake Park with one of the state's best-kept secrets, Tappan Lake, known for fishing and outdoor fun, just 30 minutes away.