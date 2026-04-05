Between Pueblo And Raton Is Colorado's First State Park With Scenic Lakes, Camping, And Trails

Home to shimmery blue lakes, lush green forests, and fiery red rock formations, it's really no wonder Colorado is synonymous with the great outdoors. The state's moniker is "Colorful Colorado," after all. If you're itching to take a walk on Colorado's wild side, the region's state parks are a pretty good place to start. There are more than 40 to choose from, though, so if you're wondering which one to tackle first, consider a trek through the OG: Lathrop State Park.

For starters, it's the first of its kind in the state. According to the park's official website, Lathrop was established in the early 1960s, making it Colorado's oldest state park. Talking about heritage, the place was even named after the Colorado park system's first director, Harold W. Lathrop. But beyond all the deep roots, the recreation area is downright easy on the eyes, too.

"Beautiful views, beautiful place to camp!" one visitor shared on Tripadvisor. Lathrop State Park is perched on the southern end of Colorado, in between Pueblo and the charming New Mexico city of Raton. The patch of wilds sits on the outskirts of Walsenburg — a little community of about 3,000 people, per World Population Review — right at the foot of the Spanish Peaks.

Stunning mountain backdrop aside, Lathrop has two rippling lakes, which lie in the heart of the park. You'll also find 8 miles of scenic trails to roam, which cut across the park's roughly 1,450 acres. Best of all, the entrance fee is only $10 per vehicle, or $4 if you're walking or biking in, putting Lathrop up there with some of the most affordable state parks in America.