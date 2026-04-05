Between Pueblo And Raton Is Colorado's First State Park With Scenic Lakes, Camping, And Trails
Home to shimmery blue lakes, lush green forests, and fiery red rock formations, it's really no wonder Colorado is synonymous with the great outdoors. The state's moniker is "Colorful Colorado," after all. If you're itching to take a walk on Colorado's wild side, the region's state parks are a pretty good place to start. There are more than 40 to choose from, though, so if you're wondering which one to tackle first, consider a trek through the OG: Lathrop State Park.
For starters, it's the first of its kind in the state. According to the park's official website, Lathrop was established in the early 1960s, making it Colorado's oldest state park. Talking about heritage, the place was even named after the Colorado park system's first director, Harold W. Lathrop. But beyond all the deep roots, the recreation area is downright easy on the eyes, too.
"Beautiful views, beautiful place to camp!" one visitor shared on Tripadvisor. Lathrop State Park is perched on the southern end of Colorado, in between Pueblo and the charming New Mexico city of Raton. The patch of wilds sits on the outskirts of Walsenburg — a little community of about 3,000 people, per World Population Review — right at the foot of the Spanish Peaks.
Stunning mountain backdrop aside, Lathrop has two rippling lakes, which lie in the heart of the park. You'll also find 8 miles of scenic trails to roam, which cut across the park's roughly 1,450 acres. Best of all, the entrance fee is only $10 per vehicle, or $4 if you're walking or biking in, putting Lathrop up there with some of the most affordable state parks in America.
Take a stroll or splash at Lathrop State Park
The mountain vistas are pretty hard to miss in Lathrop State Park. You can admire the impressive Colorado peaks as you mosey along the recreation area's two main hiking paths: the Hogback and Cuerno Verde trails. The first, Hogback Nature Trail, covers about 2 miles of ground as it loops through the wilds just north of the Martin and Horseshoe lakes. It's a relatively easy route, but some hikers have warned that some sections can be a bit rocky — so be sure to watch your footing. The second route, the Cuerno Verde Trail, circles Martin Lake for about 3 miles. Ramblers share that the trail is easy thanks to its paved finish, and there are plenty of side shoots leading to different viewpoints.
Martin Lake is the larger body of water in the state park, featuring about 180 surface acres. It has a sandy swim beach, if you want to take a dip in the ripples, which tend to run on the warmer side, refreshing, but not cold. Just keep in mind that you can only splash around in Martin Lake's designated swimming spot. Bring a packed lunch and plop down at one of the picnic tables scattered around the lake. If you'd rather glide across the waters, Horseshoe Lake has about 150 surface acres to explore. It is a wake-free zone, but you can enjoy an afternoon of paddling or sailing on the scenic waters.
Sleep the night away in the Colorado wilds of Lathrop State Park
If you're traveling with a rig, Lathrop State Park's Piñon Campground easily rivals any of Colorado's best spots for RV camping. The campground sits to the north of Martin Lake and has 82 sites with electric hookups. Though, you may want to reserve your spot ahead of time, because the campsites can book up fast in the peak season, which typically runs from the end of March to the end of December. There are reports of howling coyotes and singing birds, sounds which make the campsites positively bustle during high season months, like May.
If you prefer a more rustic experience, reserve a site at Lathrop's second camping area, the Yucca Campground. This section lies on the southern end of the park, just east of Martin Lake, and has 21 spots suitable for tents or RVs. Similar to the Piñon sites, Yucca's camp spots feature a picnic table and fire pit, perfect for roasting up some s'mores.
Both campgrounds are steps away from the 9-hole Walsenburg Golf Course, located inside the state park. The property features a driving range, a mini golf course, and even a restaurant, called the Second St. Bar & Grill, which has rave reviews online. "Fun establishment, simple but tasty menu, reasonable prices, decent pool table, awesome karaoke, and beautiful environment!" one visitor shared in a Google review. "Can't wait to come back and check out the golf and mini golf courses!"