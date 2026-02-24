America's Most Affordable State Parks That Are Worthy Of National Status

From the arid, rugged peaks of the West, to the lush, green rolling hills of the East, there are no better places to experience America's beautiful and varied landscape in all of its glory than visiting one of the county's 63 national parks. However, while these parks are true national treasures, some of the country's most well-known parks can also be expensive. Not only that, they can also be full of tourists looking to do the same activities you set out to do, thereby making the trip more of a headache than an awe-inspiring experience. But, fear not, outdoor lover, as this is where the beauty of state parks can come to save the day.

Unlike America's national parks, state parks are a lot more affordable while also offering some of the same stunning landscapes and outdoor adventures. In fact, some places might actually exceed what you'll find in a national park — so much so, that these parks are worthy of national park status themselves. We researched blog posts that specialize in breathtaking state parks, and came up with destinations that match up to the awesome beauty of their national counterparts. In order for a state park to qualify for this list, each park must feature an exceptional natural element that's irreplaceable and holds state significance, such stunning coral reefs and fiery sandstones. Each park must also offer national park-quality recreation that's also affordable for park goers to enjoy. Here are the best state parks you can visit on a budget.