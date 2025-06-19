A Charming New Mexico City Boasts A Historic Railroad, Downtown, And Beautiful Mountain Scenery

Be it the stunning desert monuments, canyons, ruins, and caves scattered throughout New Mexico or the quirky alien-obsessed destinations with UFO museums and outlandish landmarks, this state is a destination for the wanderers at heart. As one of the country's most mountainous states, the Land of Enchantment is also a top pick for travelers eager to experience jaw-dropping views. Visitors often find themselves in awe of the underrated locations in the state ideal for starry nights or taking a peek into history, which is where Raton comes in. Located six miles from New Mexico and the Colorado border, Raton is the gateway to fun for those looking to indulge in outdoors activities and streets bursting with history. While it used to be thought of as more of a mandatory trail stop, Raton has developed a crowd of curious travelers ready to spend a little longer exploring the city's attractions.

Surrounded by the Sangre de Cristo mountains and the flattop mesas that separate the Great Plains, Raton is a compact city full of majestic, breath-taking sights. Raton is visited year-round but most tourists find the best time to visit between June and late August where you can enjoy the warmer weather while exploring. Raton has several walking trails and unique things to see so travelers will benefit from getting around by foot or even bicycle in warmer weather. The nearest airport to Raton is the local airport Raton Municipal Airport (RTN), approximately an 18 minute drive and $45 to $55 taxi away from the town. The next closest international airport is Colorado Springs (COS) which is approximately 4 hours and 40 minutes away from the town by car.