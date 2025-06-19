A Charming New Mexico City Boasts A Historic Railroad, Downtown, And Beautiful Mountain Scenery
Be it the stunning desert monuments, canyons, ruins, and caves scattered throughout New Mexico or the quirky alien-obsessed destinations with UFO museums and outlandish landmarks, this state is a destination for the wanderers at heart. As one of the country's most mountainous states, the Land of Enchantment is also a top pick for travelers eager to experience jaw-dropping views. Visitors often find themselves in awe of the underrated locations in the state ideal for starry nights or taking a peek into history, which is where Raton comes in. Located six miles from New Mexico and the Colorado border, Raton is the gateway to fun for those looking to indulge in outdoors activities and streets bursting with history. While it used to be thought of as more of a mandatory trail stop, Raton has developed a crowd of curious travelers ready to spend a little longer exploring the city's attractions.
Surrounded by the Sangre de Cristo mountains and the flattop mesas that separate the Great Plains, Raton is a compact city full of majestic, breath-taking sights. Raton is visited year-round but most tourists find the best time to visit between June and late August where you can enjoy the warmer weather while exploring. Raton has several walking trails and unique things to see so travelers will benefit from getting around by foot or even bicycle in warmer weather. The nearest airport to Raton is the local airport Raton Municipal Airport (RTN), approximately an 18 minute drive and $45 to $55 taxi away from the town. The next closest international airport is Colorado Springs (COS) which is approximately 4 hours and 40 minutes away from the town by car.
Exploring the railroad history and stunning trails in Raton
If America's longest train ride that boasts views of breathtaking mountains and big cities is any indication, historic railroads are popular across the nation. History buffs will appreciate the railroad legacies in Raton. Even while Raton is considered to be a hidden gem, the Raton Pass is a popular stop. This historical landmark served as the main route for the Santa Fe trail during the 19th century. Located on the border between Colorado and New Mexico it's one of the town's most notable monuments. The train route used to be considered as dangerous, marked as one of the steepest main lines in the West, but has been updated and remains in operation by BSNF Railway.
Hikers are in luck when visiting Raton. The Old Raton Pass is part of the old Santa Fe trail and is one of Raton's most impressive hikes for those who wish to see an exposed iridium layer on the Earth for themselves. Iridium, a material associated with comet and asteroid landings on Earth, is easy to find when walking along the gravel road. Unfortunately, vehicles will have to be left at Goat Hill since the hike is only accessible on foot. Another fascinating trail to get up close and personal with the towering mountain landscapes is the in-town hike at Climax Canyon. Only three blocks out from the town, hikers can take in the beauty of cacti and other greenery on this moderate hike. The 3-mile hike is best at sunrise or sunset for stunning views of Raton, the valley, and surrounding towns. If you're feeling adventurous, you can also hike to Capulin Volcano, an extinct cinder cone volcano located about 32 miles out of Raton. This is an especially popular hike with incredible sights and dark night skies perfect for star-gazing.
What to do in Raton's downtown
Exploring Raton's downtown is an unmissable stop if you want to get a sense of the vibrant pride that the city holds for its culture and history. If you like feeling like you've stepped back in time, you will want to save time to stroll through the charming streets brimming with echoes of the past. The well-preserved early 20th century Victorian style houses and buildings paired with the nod to Wild West and souvenir stores is what is truly responsible for Raton's charm. The Raton Museum is a perfect spot to dive deeper into the local history with Native American, coal mining, and ranching artifacts. The museum was officially opened by the Raton Historical Society in 1939 and continues to use collections and exhibitions to highlight the historical shifts and local artistry in Raton and the surrounding region. Admission is $5 per person and those who are 18 and under enter for free.
The city also comes to life with various annual events and celebrations. One of the main events worth planning a trip around is the Fourth of July celebration. As part of the International Santa Fe Trail Balloon Rally, Raton gets into celebration mode with hot air balloons that set off at 6:30 a.m. There is also a pancake breakfast worth getting up and tucking into as well as firework celebrations later in the day. The event is free for the public and also has a parade to top off the celebrations. It's the perfect chance to support local vendors and to get to know the friendly faces that give this gateway city its hospitable reputation.