5 Abandoned Museums That Were Once-Thriving Gems

There is nothing creepier than an abandoned building that was once the site of learning, fun, and exploration. Whether it's an old mall that no longer offers shopping and dining, a defunct movie theater that used to delight audiences, or a once-thriving gold rush town that no longer has residents, abandoned buildings are melancholic, but also fascinating. One location, however, that you may not expect to be abandoned is a museum. We searched for five sadly cool and sometimes creepy abandoned museums, including the Mammoth Cave Wax Museum in Cave City, Kentucky, The Haunted Museum in Mapperley, England, the National Slavery Museum in Fredericksburg, Virginia, the Rubjerg Knude Lighthouse in Løkken, Denmark, and the Ontario Science Centre in Toronto, Canada.

Some of these museums have or are in the process of moving to new locations, so their collections and displays aren't gone forever. Others are simply bereft of people and care, overgrown and falling down. Interestingly, one of these museums is still open to the public. What these buildings all have in common, however, is that there is no longer anyone there to roam the open spaces and immerse themselves in unique exhibits.