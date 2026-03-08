5 Abandoned National Parks And Monuments That No Longer Exist

The 63 national parks and over 100 national monuments of the United States are all magnificent natural wonders or essential historic sites. Within that framework, though, they represent a surprising range of diversity. Some national parks have beginner-friendly trails for novice hikers, while others preserve remote wilderness available only to the most experienced backpackers. However, no matter their accessibility or challenges, most American national parks seem timeless, like spectacular monuments forged by nature and history that are as constant as the planet itself. If you've been awestruck at the dramatic vistas of the Grand Canyon or the divine contours of Yosemite Valley, you may be surprised to find out that some of America's once-prominent national park sites were straight-up abandoned.

The idea of a "defunct" national park seems both tragic and comical. After all, if a natural or historical treasure is important enough to earn coveted national park status, how could the government abandon it so cavalierly? Or, even worse, if the park's main resources were destroyed or tarnished, how could the country let that happen? The answers to these questions tend to vary, though politics, public interest, and (yes) money usually play a role in a park's demise.

The good news, however, is that many of America's "lost" national parks do still exist in one form or another, often under another form of protection in the National Park Service or another federal or state agency. Some of them are still prime tourist destinations today, despite losing their status. Though they no longer exist, these five former national parks and national monuments remain remarkable American treasures, and help tell the long and complex story of public land preservation in the United States.