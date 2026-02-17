5 Once-Thriving Gold Rush Towns To Visit That Are Now Abandoned

As the United States began expanding westward after the American Revolution, new settlements sprang up across the prairies of the frontier to cash in on the prosperity of industry. The railroad turned backwater fur-trading outposts like Chicago into metropolises, while boomtowns like New Orleans flourished through the riverboat trade. Meanwhile, gold lured swarms of prospectors out to California, across the deserts of Nevada, and up into the Rockies of Colorado, with settlers following in their wake to establish towns around the mines. But not all that glitters can last forever, and many of the mines eventually dried up. Towns were abandoned as prospectors fled to seek new fortunes, leaving behind a ghostly footprint of the era.

Prospectors striking veins of gold have been a common theme throughout America's history. Before the "Forty-Niners" flocked to California during the 1849 Gold Rush, it was the Reed Gold Mine in North Carolina that first sparked the scramble to strike it rich at the turn of the century. In the 1830s, prospectors panning for gold in Georgia established new settlements, while the 1859 Pikes Peak Gold Rush in Colorado led to the formation of mining towns like Fairplay, where tourists today can enjoy quirky festivals. From Colorado, the gold fever spread to the Black Hills of South Dakota and into Montana, where tourists can explore the dusty saloons of Garnet, Montana's "best preserved ghost town."

While some Gold Rush towns, like Boulder in Colorado and Fairbanks in Alaska, emerged from the scramble unscathed, others suffered as ore from the mines dwindled. Scattered across the country, these deserted Gold Rush towns were once thriving settlements that are now merely an echo of a bygone age. Though their boom days are long gone, these abandoned towns offer visitors a rare chance to walk through living history.