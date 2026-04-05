Georgia's Scenic Artificial Lake Is A Quaint Oasis With Beaches, Boating, And Fishing
There's something about a lake that seems to slow everything down. Drifting on the water, fishing, or even sunbathing on the shore is as meditative and calming as it gets. If this sounds like heaven to you, you may want to check out Georgia's artificial Lake Blackshear. The main hub for the lake is the watermelon capital of the world, Cordele, Georgia, and it features the Lake Blackshear Resort & Golf Club, as well as the adjacent Georgia Veterans State Park, with camping, fishing, boating, golfing, and more.
Lake Blackshear was created by damming the Flint River in 1930. These days, the 8,700-acre lake is all about recreation (in addition to providing power to Crisp County). You'll find a sand beach, hiking trails, boat rentals, golf, and more, including a pro-shop at the Golf Club, a gift shop, picnic areas, and campsites including glamping sites if roughing it doesn't appeal.
The area itself is incredibly scenic. In an r/Georgia Reddit thread, a poster says, " ... Lake Blackshear in South Georgia has amazing views of cypress trees with hanging moss. I live here and can attest to their beauty." Another r/Georgia thread shows the spectacular sunset you can see over the water.
If you're flying into the area, the closest major airport is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the busiest airport in the world, which is 135 miles away from Cordele. However, if you're flying regionally, the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport is 44 miles away. It's worth getting a car to drive there either way.
Things to do on Lake Blackshear in Georgia
While Lake Blackshear is large, you'll find the most to do around Lake Blackshear Resort & Golf Club and the Georgia Veterans State Park. The park is where you'll find the resort's campsites, and there are 82 sites for tents, trailers, and RVs, and two campsites for groups. It's recommended to make reservations early, because some sites allow you to boat right up. The campsites have picnic tables, fire rings, WiFi, water, electricity, shower and restroom access, and even a comfort station with a washer and dryer.
However, there are also fully-loaded glamping Safari Tents with beds, coffee makers, mini-fridges, hammocks, A/C and heat, a fire pit, a grill, and more. Additionally, Lake Blackshear Resort & Golf Club has lakeside villas and cabins to enjoy. There's even a golf course on-site.
The Marina at the resort gives lake access, plus boat rentals and storage. Get kayaks, paddle boards, pontoons, and other watercraft — and there's even a gas pump right there. If you take a boat out, or want to try fishing from the shore, ensure you have a valid state license, which you can get at the Visitor Center. You may be able to catch bass, crappie, catfish, sunfish, and perch. Check out this pool noodle hack if you're bringing your own rod to keep it safe. You can also rent bikes. If lounging on the shore or splashing in the waves is your thing, there's a sand beach at the Veterans Park.