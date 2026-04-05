Georgia's Scenic Artificial Lake Is A Quaint Oasis With Beaches, Boating, And Fishing

There's something about a lake that seems to slow everything down. Drifting on the water, fishing, or even sunbathing on the shore is as meditative and calming as it gets. If this sounds like heaven to you, you may want to check out Georgia's artificial Lake Blackshear. The main hub for the lake is the watermelon capital of the world, Cordele, Georgia, and it features the Lake Blackshear Resort & Golf Club, as well as the adjacent Georgia Veterans State Park, with camping, fishing, boating, golfing, and more.

Lake Blackshear was created by damming the Flint River in 1930. These days, the 8,700-acre lake is all about recreation (in addition to providing power to Crisp County). You'll find a sand beach, hiking trails, boat rentals, golf, and more, including a pro-shop at the Golf Club, a gift shop, picnic areas, and campsites including glamping sites if roughing it doesn't appeal.

The area itself is incredibly scenic. In an r/Georgia Reddit thread, a poster says, " ... Lake Blackshear in South Georgia has amazing views of cypress trees with hanging moss. I live here and can attest to their beauty." Another r/Georgia thread shows the spectacular sunset you can see over the water.

If you're flying into the area, the closest major airport is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the busiest airport in the world, which is 135 miles away from Cordele. However, if you're flying regionally, the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport is 44 miles away. It's worth getting a car to drive there either way.