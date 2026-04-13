Atlanta's Friendly Suburb Is A Hub With Outdoor Trails, Boutique Shops, And Casual Eats
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The Peach State's largest city and capital, Atlanta, is not just home to one of the world's busiest airports or WERD, the first Black-owned radio station in the United States. It also has family-friendly suburbs, including Decatur, known for its walkability, front porch flair, and festivals. While uttering controversial words, such as "Hot'lanta," while visiting Atlanta is definitely not recommended, what is recommended is taking the time to visit some of the metropolitan's other suburbs, especially Morrow thanks to its abundance of amenities, proximity to nature, shopping, and good food.
Morrow was established in 1943. What started off as a train depot almost 100 years earlier has today blossomed into a thriving community of over 6,000 residents (via Data USA). These residents benefit from the city's government putting money into city redevelopment projects, including turning the former JC Penny into what is today The Morrow Center, a banquet hall to host weddings, concerts, and other events. An even bigger project undertaken by Morrow was revamping The District. Tucked between Interstate 75 and Southlake Mall, this project resurrected what used to be Olde Towne Morrow — a commercial hub that experienced decay and then a tragic fire — into an area that hosts festivals, movie screenings, Christmas galas, and other events. One visitor to The District said on Google, "Awesome Fireworks! ... This is a wonderful place to enjoy [with] your family and friends."
Morrow is known for more than just this close-knit community feeling. If you like to spend time outdoors, Reynolds Nature Preserve is only 1.5 miles away from Morrow proper. This 146-acre nature preserve is home to a 1.6-mile trail that takes you through the heart of the preserve and offers views of a pond. It's an easy hike that takes anywhere between 30 minutes and an hour to complete, but it's important to note that some hikers have complained (via All Trails) of the trail being slightly muddy; opt for footwear you don't mind getting a little dirty.
Exploring the diverse food scene in Morrow
Morrow is home to restaurants and eateries that focus on cuisines from many different parts of the world, such as Top Korean BBQ and Hot Pot, Bawarchi Biryanis, and Skyboxx. Top Korean BBQ and Hot Pot specializes in DIY grilling experiences with cuts of meat marinated and prepared using Korean cooking techniques. The restaurant also has eight different hot pot bases, from spicy Szechuan to a pig bone broth, for diners to cook food in. It's open every day, starting at 12:30 p.m.
For those who don't mind a little spice, Bawarchi Biryanis is the place to try regional Indian flavors. Although the restaurant specializes in biryani — a South Asian dish prepared using slow-cooked rice, marinated protein (usually chicken or mutton), and spices — it also has other South Indian items. Bawarchi Biryanis is open every day except Monday, and diners on Google have reserved special praise for the establishment's customer service.
If you're seeking out something more tried and tested, perhaps to enjoy with a side of sports, Skyboxx has you covered. This sports bar hosts NFL watch parties on Sundays, and the games are enjoyed with menu items such as wings — which come in 15 different flavors, including barbecue, garlic Parmesan, and teriyaki — pizzas, and burgers. It also has happy hour from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, during which you can enjoy such deals as $5 drinks, $5 pizzas, and 50-cent wings.
The best boutique shopping experiences in Morrow
Morrow has plenty to offer anyone looking for curated, specialized shopping experiences. Vivi Boutique and Mikana Designs stand out in this regard. Vivi Boutique houses the latest fashion trends and styles with new arrivals on a weekly basis, including dresses, outerwear, jackets, and blouses. Seasonal and occasion-based options, such as winterwear and Christmas apparel, are also available. Located in Morrow's Southlake Mall, Vivi Boutique is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 6 p.m. Mikana Designs sells more products than just apparel. It also stocks scented candles, journals, tumblers, and chocolate, among other items. Customers on Google have also complimented the range of holiday-inspired clothing available.
To get to Morrow, fly into Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (where you can enjoy these five top restaurants to eat according to reviews) before taking the short 15-minute drive to the suburb. Alternatively, public transportation from the airport is a good option; a ride on the MARTA red line before transferring to the 193 bus to Morrow takes approximately 50 minutes to complete. Hotels, such as the Baymont Inn and Suites by Wyndham and Drury Inn and Suites, make for good accommodation options during your stay in Morrow. The former offers a more budget-friendly experience while the latter a three-star one with more amenities.