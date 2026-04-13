Atlanta's Friendly Suburb Is A Hub With Outdoor Trails, Boutique Shops, And Casual Eats

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Peach State's largest city and capital, Atlanta, is not just home to one of the world's busiest airports or WERD, the first Black-owned radio station in the United States. It also has family-friendly suburbs, including Decatur, known for its walkability, front porch flair, and festivals. While uttering controversial words, such as "Hot'lanta," while visiting Atlanta is definitely not recommended, what is recommended is taking the time to visit some of the metropolitan's other suburbs, especially Morrow thanks to its abundance of amenities, proximity to nature, shopping, and good food.

Morrow was established in 1943. What started off as a train depot almost 100 years earlier has today blossomed into a thriving community of over 6,000 residents (via Data USA). These residents benefit from the city's government putting money into city redevelopment projects, including turning the former JC Penny into what is today The Morrow Center, a banquet hall to host weddings, concerts, and other events. An even bigger project undertaken by Morrow was revamping The District. Tucked between Interstate 75 and Southlake Mall, this project resurrected what used to be Olde Towne Morrow — a commercial hub that experienced decay and then a tragic fire — into an area that hosts festivals, movie screenings, Christmas galas, and other events. One visitor to The District said on Google, "Awesome Fireworks! ... This is a wonderful place to enjoy [with] your family and friends."

Morrow is known for more than just this close-knit community feeling. If you like to spend time outdoors, Reynolds Nature Preserve is only 1.5 miles away from Morrow proper. This 146-acre nature preserve is home to a 1.6-mile trail that takes you through the heart of the preserve and offers views of a pond. It's an easy hike that takes anywhere between 30 minutes and an hour to complete, but it's important to note that some hikers have complained (via All Trails) of the trail being slightly muddy; opt for footwear you don't mind getting a little dirty.