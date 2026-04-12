One Of Ohio's Oldest Diners Is A Unique Restaurant-Bakery Combo Famous For Its Cinnamon Rolls

Most diner fans know to expect a big menu, and the Hamburger Inn Diner's menu indeed offers the usual wide variety, if not more. Operating as both a bakery and a restaurant, the diner proudly offers a roster of in-house breads, desserts, and baked goods that expand its menu beyond the usual diner options. But narrowing down an order is easy enough: there are two must-try menu items customers have been raving about since the early days of the restaurant — and they happen to be a perfect pairing.

The odd-couple combination of cinnamon rolls and chili is said to have its origins in midcentury Midwestern school cafeterias, where it was a popular, if offbeat, pairing beginning in the 1960s. But the Hamburger Inn Diner was honing its craft long before anyone thought to combine the two. Black Angus chili has been a menu staple since the restaurant opened, with its recipe unchanged, and the diner is best known for its house-made cinnamon rolls. Locals know to ask for their rolls toasted, but whether you opt to try that or not, the Hamburger Inn Diner's cinnamon roll is its crown jewel and an absolute must-try. And while the two may never have been intended for pairing at the start, you can't go wrong ordering the restaurant's most beloved longtime favorites side by side. In fact, while it may sound absurd to those unfamiliar, the flavor combination of chili and cinnamon rolls is an Ohio staple.